- New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada gave an interview to the official website of NJPW. During the interview, Okada talked about how Kenny Omega is much like AJ Styles. He credited Omega of having similar power and aerial skills like AJ, but also mentioned that Omega is crazier when compared to AJ.

Omega had earlier criticized Okada of being 'manufactured' and Okada addressed this in the interview. Okada said that the office finds the best and pushes.

- Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that ROH World Champion Kyle O'Reilly is not under contract with ROH. O'Reilly is scheduled to defend his title against Adam Cole at WrestleKingdom 11 this Wednesday.

- Gabe Sapolksy announced on his Twitter account that ACH has signed with Evolve. ACH had parted ways with Ring of Honor in 2016 and has been advertised for multiple Evolve shows, as you can see below.

