Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- We're live as the first WWE RAW of 2017 opens up from Tampa. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight's matches.

- We go to the ring and JoJo introduces RAW General Manager Mick Foley. He's sporting a short haircut. Foley has New Year's Resolutions - this new look and to write the name of the city he's in on his hand so he won't get it mixed up. Foley talks about the WWE Universal Title match at Royal Rumble and shows the shark cage sitting on the stage. The music interrupts and out comes Chris Jericho with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

They knock Foley and accuse him of abusing his power. They go on and say they aren't going to stand for Foley's crap in 2017. Foley announces that the first-ever Kevin Owens Show will take place tonight and his guest will be Bill Goldberg. Fans chant for Goldberg. They get riled up for the interview until Stephanie McMahon comes out. She says Foley is not abusing his power and he had every right to make the match at Royal Rumble. She announces Roman Reigns vs. Jericho tonight. If Reigns gets counted out, he still loses the WWE United States Title. Jericho asks about Seth Rollins. Owens suggests Rollins be banned from ringside. More arguing in the ring. Stephanie is tired of everyone. She's upset about SmackDown beating RAW in the ratings last week. Stephanie makes Rollins vs. Owens for tonight. The loser will be banned from ringside for the title match. Stephanie orders Owens and Jericho to get ready for their matches and tells Foley to get it together because they have a ratings war to win.

- Still to come, Goldberg on The Kevin Owens Show. Also, Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match.

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins as Kevin Owens waits in the ring. The bell rings and they go at it. Owens goes to the floor but Rollins launches himself out. Rollins with another big shot to the floor onto Owens. Fans pop as Rollins chops Owens and brings him back in the ring. They brawl on the floor with Owens in control now. Owens brings it back in and stomps away.

We come back from a commercial with Owens in control. Rollins fights back but Owens backdrops him to the floor. The referee starts counting. Owens turns it back around but misses a big cannonball into the barrier. They make it back in the ring and Owens strikes first. They trade shots now.

More back and forth. Rollins blocks a pop-up powerbomb and nails the enziguri. Rollins with running forearms in the corner. Owens drops Rollins in the corner. Rollins blocks a corner cannonball and sends Owens into the turnbuckles. Rollins with a Slingblade. Owens blocks a Pedigree but Rollins lands on his feet and sends Owens to the floor. Rollins with another suicide dive. Rollins sends Owens into the timekeeper's area and unloads on Owens while he's down. Rollins breaks the count and goes back to Owens but Owens nails him with the ring bell for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

- After the match, Owens throws a fit as he's banned from ringside for the main event. Owens grabs Rollins for a pop-up powerbomb but it's blocked. Owens blocks a Pedigree attempt and retreats from the ring. Back to commercial.

Cesaro vs. Karl Anderson

Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Cesaro as his partner Sheamus joins the announcers for commentary. Karl Anderson is out next with Luke Gallows.

Back and forth to start. Anderson takes control but Cesaro lands on his feet. Anderson with an arm drag takedown. Cesaro ends up dropping Anderson with an uppercut. Cesaro keeps control and hits the big gutwrench suplex for a 2 count.

We go to commercial after Anderson takes control with a kick.

Back from the break and Cesaro is fighting out of a hold. More back and forth after Cesaro unloads with uppercuts in the corner. Sheamus ends up coming down to ringside after Gallows teased interference. Cesaro hits the springboard uppercut but misses the Neutralizer and Sharpshooter. Anderson fights back and hits a running knee. Cesaro fights back for a 2 count in the corner.

Cesaro climbs up for a superplex but Gallows gets on the apron. Sheamus pulls him off but that brings Cesaro down. Anderson ends up getting the win with a neckbreaker off the ropes.

Winner: Karl Anderson

- After the match, The Club retreats and celebrates as Sheamus joins Cesaro in the ring.

- The announcers lead us to a video package on Braun Strowman after hyping tonight's Last Man Standing match.

- Back from the break and we see members of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ringside.

- We get a promo for Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg and the Royal Rumble. Goldberg will be on The Kevin Owens later tonight.

Last Man Standing Match: Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman

We go to the ring as JoJo announces the rules for the next match. Sami Zayn is out first followed by Braun Strowman.

Sami starts off with a jab to the jaw. Sami ducks a clothesline. Sami goes to the floor and Braun follows. Sami grabs a kendo stick and beats Braun back into the ring. Sami follows and keeps swinging the stick but Braun catches it, shoves him down and destroys the stick. Braun tosses Sami across the ring. Braun follows to the floor but Sami beats him with another kendo stick. Braun catches this stick. Sami jumps on the barrier for a moonsault but Braun catches him and drops him face first into the top of the barrier. The referee counts but Sami makes it back up at 6.

Strowman charges but Sami moves and he hits the ring post. Braun is dazed now. Sami keeps control and goes for the big DDT through the ropes on the floor but Strowman knocks him out of the air. The referee counts as Braun re-enters the ring. Sami makes it back up at the 6 count. Sami goes back into the ring but Braun splashes him in the corner. The referee counts again. Sami gets up but Braun drops him again. The referee counts but Sami is back up at 3. Braun immediately nails a big clothesline. The referee counts every time Sami gets knocked down. Braun drops him again with a shoulder.

Sami tries to make a comeback but Braun floors him again. Sami makes it back up after the 6 count. Sami goes to the floor and Braun follows as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Braun is in control. He launches Sami into the front of the announce table. Braun continues beating Sami around the announcer and production area. Braun won't allow Sami to stay down. Braun approaches but Sami beats him with a pipe. Sami sends Braun into production equipment cases. Braun launches him on top of a bunch of cases but launches one at him and misses. Sami with a boot to the face. Sami staggers Braun and whacks him with a steel chair over the back. They fight back into the arena now.

Braun blocks a chair shot and tosses Sami up on the stage. Braun sends Sami into the WWE logo a few times. Sami fights out of a hold and nails Braun with a chair a few more times. Braun blocks a chair shot and grabs it but Sami kicks it into him. Sami runs and nails a crossbody, sending Braun and himself off the stage through tables to the floor. Sami makes it up first as the referee counts. Braun makes it back up as fans chant "this is awesome" now. They fight back to ringside and Braun floors Sami. Braun nails a big running powerslam on the floor. Sami gets up at the 9 count but Braun unloads with knees.

The referee counts but Braun interrupts and beats on Sami some more. Braun interrupts at the 8 count and beats on Sami again. Braun with another powerslam on the floor. The referee counts and Braun gets the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

- After the match, Braun stands tall as Foley is out with trainers to check on Sami. EMTs load Sami up on the stretcher and start wheeling him away until Braun charges and knocks the stretcher over. Braun scoops Sami and launches him into the barrier before walking off.

- Still to come, Reigns defends against Jericho.

- We get a look back at the Gentleman's Duel between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari on 205 Live last week. Gallagher is backstage with his umbrella. The New Day are in the locker room with him and they also have umbrellas. We get some comedy as Gallagher leaves and we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and out come The New Day with mics. Big E announces that they will be in the 2017 Royal Rumble main event.

Titus O'Neil interrupts and comes out trying to sell The Titus Brand as a new member of The New Day. They don't look impressed. Titus wonders how good he would look on the front of a Booty O's cereal box. Xavier Woods interrupts him and disses him. Titus calls him the weakest link of The New Day. Woods challenges him to a match. Titus drops Woods with a big right hand and quickly exits the ring. Titus takes the mic and tells Woods to get ready for the match. Titus calls for a referee and we go to commercial.

Titus O'Neil vs. Xavier Woods

Back from the break and the match is underway. Titus cuts Woods off with a big boot. Titus takes it to the corner and unloads, the nails a big scoop slam as Big E and Kofi Kingston look on from ringside. Titus keeps Woods grounded and talks trash to Big E and Kofi now.

Back from the break and Titus is still in control. More back and forth for several minutes until Woods gets the win via roll-up.

Winner: Xavier Woods

- Stephanie McMahon is backstage when Bayley walks in. She asks about making Dana Brooke the special referee for her rematch against Charlotte last week. Stephanie blames it on the lawyers but goes on to say she never wanted Bayley on RAW, it was all Mick Foley. Stephanie praises Charlotte and says Bayley is just like all the people here - ordinary. Stephanie says she's... just Bayley. Bayley says she may not have a famous last name and she may not have grown up in the business like Charlotte and Stephanie but she belongs here, she belongs on RAW. Bayley says she may not be what Stephanie sees as a champion but she's Bayley and that's good enough for her. Bayley says nothing will stop her from achieving her dreams. Stephanie makes Bayley vs. Nia Jax in a #1 contenders match for tonight. The winner faces Charlotte at the Rumble. Bayley walks off as Stephanie hums her theme song.

- Cedric Alexander is backstage walking with Alicia Fox. Noam Dar approaches and apologizes for how they got off on the wrong foot. Cedric says Alicia is the one he needs to apologize to. Dar apologizes to her and calls her sweet cheeks. Cedric goes for him but Alicia tells him they have a match to worry about. Back to commercial.

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak

Back from the break and Drew Gulak waits with Tony Nese as Cedric Alexander comes out with Alicia Fox. They shake hands and go to work on each other.

Austin Aries is back for commentary this week. Back and forth for several minutes until Cedric drops Gulak with a big kick to the head. Nese gets on the apron but Alicia pulls him off the apron. This distracts Cedric, allowing Gulak to get the win with a roll-up.

Winner: Drew Gulak

- Alicia consoles Cedric in the ring as Gulak celebrates with Nese on the stage.

- Owens and Jericho are backstage talking. They hug and Jericho walks off as we go to commercial.

WWE United States Title Match: Chris Jericho vs. Roman Reigns

Back from the break and Chris Jericho is out as is WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. If Reigns gets counted out or disqualified, he loses the title. Kevin Owens is banned from ringside.

Back and forth early on. Jericho nails a nice missile dropkick. Reigns makes another comeback but gets sent to the apron. Reigns goes for a Superman punch but Jericho stops it with a springboard kick. Reigns gets kicked to the floor. Jericho misses a baseball slide and Reigns nails him. Reigns leaps at Jericho but he moves and Reigns hits the ring post. Jericho makes it back into the ring as the referee counts. Reigns makes it back in right at the 10 count to keep the match going. Jericho kicks him as we go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Jericho misses a running bulldog and gets hung up in the corner. Reigns unloads with shots to the back. Reigns with a big slam for a 2 count. Reigns ends up missing a Superman punch. Jericho drops him but lands on knees with the Lionsault. Reigns readies for the spear but Jericho kicks him. Reigns blocks a Codebreaker. They trade counters and Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho. He gets them locked in.

Reigns breaks it and rolls Jericho up for a 2 count. Reigns tosses Jericho to the apron. Jericho goes to the top but Reigns nails a Superman punch in mid-air for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Jericho blocks the spear. Reigns fights him off but misses in the corner and runs shoulder-first into the ringpost. Jericho exposes a turnbuckle in the other corner. The referee fixes the corner while Jericho goes outside the ring to bring the US Title back in. Jericho tosses Reigns the title and drops to the mat as the referee turns around. Reigns is holding the title when the referee sees him. Reigns tries explaining what happened. Jericho takes advantage of the distraction and nails a Codebreaker for a close 2 count.

Jericho is frustrated as he kicks Reigns into the corner now. The referee backs him off. Jericho charges and Reigns moves. Jericho hits the exposed steel and turns around to a spear. Reigns covers for the pin.

Winner: Roman Reigns

- After the match, Reigns recovers with the title as we go to replays. Jericho makes his exit as Reigns raises the title in the ring.

- Still to come, Bayley vs. Nia Jax in a #1 contenders match.

- We see Goldberg's locker room door. Back to commercial.

The Brian Kendrick vs. TJ Perkins

Back from the break and out comes The Brian Kendrick. Aries is back on commentary. TJ Perkins is out next.

Kendrick attacks as soon as the bell rings. Perkins fights back and hits a crossbody for 2. We see Neville backstage watching the action. Kendrick takes control and covers for a 2 count. Kendrick with a suplex for a 2 count. More back and forth.

Perkins blocks Sliced Bread #2 and hits a Detonation Kick. Perkins with the knee bar for the win.

Winner: TJ Perkins

- After the match, Perkins celebrates as we see Neville watching backstage.

- The announcers lead us to a promo for the first-ever WWE UK Title tournament.

- Back from a commercial and we get another vignette for Emma's return as Emmalina.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Jinder Mahal and Rusev

We go to the ring and out comes Big Cass and Enzo Amore. Rusev, Jinder Mahal and Lana are waiting in the ring.

Enzo comes out in an electric wheelchair and cruises around the stage. Cass says Enzo is injured and can't compete but he will be taking them both on in a handicap match.

Cass starts off as Enzo looks on. Cass ends up dropping Rusev with a boot after some double teaming. Jinder goes and slaps Enzo on the floor. Cass leaves the ring and comes back in to catch a Rusev boot. Cass fights Jinder off again but turns around to a big kick from Rusev for the win.

Winners: Jinder Mahal and Rusev

- After the match, Rusev and Jinder leave as Cass recovers.

- We get a look back at the Last Man Standing match from earlier.

#1 Contenders Match: Nia Jax vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for commentary. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is out first followed by Nia Jax. Nia goes right to work and takes control early on. Nia gets frustrated after a 2 count. Bayley fights out of a Cobra Clutch and sends Nia into the corner. Nia charges but Bayley moves and Nia hits the post shoulder-first. Nia charges and runs into a boot now. Bayley goes to the top but Nia pulls her off and manhandles her.

Nia drops a pair of elbows and then the leg drop. Nia wastes some time and drags Bayley over to the corner. Nia goes to the second rope when the music hits and out comes Sasha Banks in a knee brace. Sasha walks out to the stage as Nia stares at her. Bayley takes advantage of the distraction and hits a super Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the win and the title shot at the Rumble.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Bayley

- After the match, Sasha joins Bayley at ringside to celebrate. Nia looks on as they leave together. They stop on the stage as Charlotte raises the RAW Women's Title from the announce table.

- Back from the break and it's time for the first edition of The Kevin Owens Show. Chris Jericho is sitting at a table with the WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. There's a man wearing an Owens t-shirt with the show logo covering his head. We can't see his face. Fans start chanting for tonight's guest. Owens does a grand introduction but pulls a swerve and introduces Jericho instead. Jericho ends up putting Tampa on The List for chanting for Goldberg. Jericho goes on to reveal that he's in the Royal Rumble match. Owens can't understand why he'd do this because they might have to face at WrestleMania. They go back and forth until the music hits and we see Bill Goldberg walking backstage by himself.

The pyro goes off as Goldberg hits the arena. Goldberg hits the ring and says since Jericho is in the Rumble, that means he's first. Owens tells Goldberg to calm down and take a seat. Goldberg tosses the chair out of the ring. Jericho puts Goldberg on The List as he threatens them with a spear and a jackhammer. Owens asks if he's supposed to be intimidated. They have words and start arguing face to face until Paul Heyman comes out.

Heyman announces that Brock Lesnar is not here tonight but Heyman has brought us a spoiler for the Royal Rumble match. He talks about how Lesnar will eliminate and repeat at the Rumble. Goldberg cuts him off and says he's taking care of Heyman's client at the Rumble. Then, be it Owens or Roman Reigns, he has a date with one of them at WrestleMania 33. The music hits and out comes Reigns to the ring. Reigns says Jericho and Owens must be delusional because they aren't winning anything at the Rumble. That brings Reigns to... Goldberg. Goldberg gets in his face in the middle of the ring. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman before anything can happen.

Strowman says if anyone is winning the Rumble it's him. Strowman enters the ring as Reigns and Goldberg face off. Reigns and Goldberg turn as Braun moves toward them. They hit him with a double spear. Braun rolls to the floor. Reigns and Goldberg stare at each other as Reigns leaves. Goldberg's music hits as he poses in the corner. RAW goes off the air with Goldberg greeting fans at ringside.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.