- WWE has added Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro to tonight's RAW from Tampa. Anderson and Luke Gallows react to the news in this video.

- As seen below, Becky Lynch met 17 year old Teresa before last week's WWE SmackDown in Chicago thanks to the Chef David's Kids program.

- As noted, Lilian Garcia honored her late father by singing the National Anthem at Sunday's NFL game between the LA Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. She tweeted these photos from the game:

TY @RamsNFL 4 inviting me 2 sing the Anthem at the game yesterday. Great way 2 start the year. Had a blast! Look forward 2 more! ?? pic.twitter.com/Wfd3kdI62V — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 2, 2017

