Source: ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com recently interviewed ROH star Jay Lethal, who revealed that he recently signed a two-year deal with ROH. Below are a couple of highlights:

"Yes, that is true. You guys are the first people to ask me that straight out, therefore this is the first time I'm answering it straight out. Yes, I did just sign a 2 year deal with Ring of Honor. I'm here to stay."

If he had any contact with WWE before re-signing with ROH:

"No, I really had no real contact with them. Especially since my contract with Ring of Honor never officially ended before I re-signed. So, we weren't allowed to talk with each other until the contract runs out, so no, not really."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

