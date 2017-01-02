- The tweet below has been going viral, and as of this writing, has already gotten over 4,000 retweets. The Twitter user noted that his sister asked for Pixar's Inside Out for Christmas, but their mother accidentally got her the Triple H WWE Studios film instead:

My sister asked for Pixar's "Inside Out" for Christmas. My mother, in her haste, got her this presumably much better film: pic.twitter.com/JEqHppxpR1 — Tommy Magelssen (@TommyMagelssen) December 27, 2016

- As noted, Paige was backstage at tonight's RAW earlier today, but since left the arena. She was dropped off at the arena by Alberto Del Rio. Del Rio took to Twitter to respond to haters, as seen below:

That's what your mom said hahahaha https://t.co/9FwEFqM2Dg — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) January 2, 2017

Ok marks I'm pregnant talk about it — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) January 2, 2017

- Lana welcomed 2017 with the video below posted on her Instagram:

Excited for 2017!! ?? ???????????? #happynewyear @calvinklein A video posted by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.