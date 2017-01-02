- In the video above, TJ Perkins talks about wrestling Brian Kendrick on tonight's RAW from Tampa and sends a message to Neville, also taking a shot at his name.

- The Rock announced a new social media campaign to promote his Baywatch movie that comes out on Memorial Day weekend. He wrote the following:

It's JAN 2nd and time to get after it. Every Monday from now until Memorial Day Weekend when our movie is released, we'll launch something new from #BAYWATCH.

Why Monday's? Because we're the only bad ass motivating movie that can tackle Monday's and make Monday's our beach.
#AvengersOfTheBeach #UltraTanned #AndHighlyDysfunctional #BAYWATCH
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND


