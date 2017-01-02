WWE has announced a Royal Rumble contract signing with John Cena and WWE Champion AJ Styles for the first SmackDown episode of 2017.
* Cena - Styles contract signing
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin
* Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
Below is a promo for this week's show:
.@MikeTheMiz & @TheDeanAmbrose battle for the #ICTitle, plus @AJStylesOrg & @JohnCena sign their #RoyalRumble contract TOMORROW on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/yzu9EYvhju— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017
