- As noted, WWE Network will premiere a new discussion show with JBL, Paul Heyman and Peter Rosenberg tonight after RAW goes off the air. "Bring It To The Table" will see the three discussion hot topics and questions from fans. Above is a promo for the show.
.@WWEBigE announces that #TheNewDay will be part of the #RoyalRumble Match! #RAW pic.twitter.com/S1BcIAl5Vy— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017
