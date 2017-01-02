- Above is a new promo for the first-ever WWE UK Title tournament, which takes place on January 14th and 15th on the WWE Network.

- TJ Perkins vs. Neville has been announced for tomorrow's WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, this week's show will also see Tajiri make his 205 Live debut.

- As seen below, Superstars For Hope auction winner Wendy had her special experience backstage at tonight's RAW in Tampa. Here she is with RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair:


