Bayley defeated Nia Jax to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Charlotte. She will get her shot at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29th in San Antonio.
WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, TBA
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.