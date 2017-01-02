As we first noted on Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were being advertised for next week's RAW from Los Angeles.

WWE has confirmed that Michaels and Taker will be appearing next week and it looks like Michaels will be there to promote WWE Studios' "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" as speculated.

