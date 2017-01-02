- WWE posted this video of Sami Zayn being stretchered from the arena after losing tonight's Last Man Standing match against Braun Strowman. They also posted an injury update on their website and said Sami was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

- As seen below, RAW General Manager Mick Foley really did have Tampa written on his hand so he wouldn't forget which city RAW was in tonight:

