- Above is the latest vignette for Emma's return to RAW as Emmalina.

- As seen below, 51% of fans on Twitter gave this week's RAW a thumbs up with over 2200 votes:

- As seen on tonight's RAW, Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn in a brutal Last Man Standing match. WWE posted this post-match photo of Braun's war wounds from kendo stick shots:

The #MonsterAmongMen #BraunStrowman bears the wounds of war from his #LastManStanding match against #SamiZayn. #Raw A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.