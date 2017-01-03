Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

On episode 113 of Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson talked about their current run with the world's largest professional wrestling promotion and former WWE Universal Champion Finn Bálor's impending return to the company.

According to Gallows and Anderson, their WWE run has been a bit stop and start, but they'll get to the top of RAW's tag team scene soon.

"It's a little stop-and-startsky. We're just entertaining the masses, putting smiles on faces, and enjoying traveling the whole world, baby." Anderson continued, "I mean, we're trying our hardest. We're throwing a lot of pitches out there. They don't seem to be… they just seem to be falling. We're trying, baby."

On the subject, Gallows said, "we're fighting the good fight up there, good brother. We'll get there."

As for Bálor's return to WWE, Anderson admitted that he will be upset if Bálor, his close personal friend, lies to him about when he is coming back from injury. Moreover, Anderson stated that they have pitched the idea of reforming The Bullet Club with Bálor.

"I can't wait to get him back. I was just texting with him today and I'm always afraid he's kayfabing me or lying to me about showing up because, I'm telling you, I named my second son after him, his middle name. If he shows up and I don't know about it, I'm going to be hot, man. There'd be heat. There'd be a little heatsky. He'd better fill a brother in. He'd better not show up. I don't have any date. I'm like, 'where are you?' He's like, 'I'm in Iceland.' I'm like, 'man, you're not in Iceland. Are you lying to me?' Yeah, if you just show up, I'm really going to question our friendship, man. You've got to shoot me a little warning text.'"

Anderson added, "let him come back. Let us reform the original Bullet Club. We'll just tear everything apart. That's one of those pitches we've thrown. We'll see if it sticks or not."

Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

