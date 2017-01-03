Source: TMZ

UFC welterweight champion Tyron 'The Chosen One' Woodley and flyweight champion Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson recently caught up with TMZ to discuss former women bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey's loss to Amanda Nunes at this past weekend's UFC 207 pay-per-view. You can check out what they had to say here:

"I had Amanda going into it, you know? But Amanda is the f*cking sh*t man. You can't take a year off -- losing happens in this sport. If you don't -- if you're gonna dish out ass whoopins, you gotta take it too."

Woodley on if Rousey should retire:

"I don't think she has to. I think financially, she did okay in this fight, continuing movies. I don't think she needs to, she's still one of the baddest women on the planet earth, but that's up to her. That's her choice."

Johnson on the Rousey retirement discussions:

"I think the biggest thing about mixed martial arts, she needs to come back. It's gonna happen, you're gonna lose. If I had anything to say to her -- she doesn't need to, but I think losses are part of the sport. Obviously she got knocked the f*ck out, it's not easy to take. It's part of the sport. She made $3 million off the fight, so I mean..."

If Woodley believes Rousey deserves the $3 million she was payed for the event:

"I think she deserves $3 million for what she's done for the sport, I think she's projected mixed martial arts into another platform. It was getting a lot of attention anyway, but I think she put it on a different level. If Ronda wants to come back, I think she should. I think she shouldn't be discouraged, this sport is crazy, it's not 8 to 10 oz gloves. There's so many different techniques you can finish a fight with. She went out there with a young lady who matched up really well with her. She has nothing to be ashamed of, she comes back, she is still one of the baddest women on the planet."

