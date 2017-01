- As seen above, Nikki Bella did an impersonation of Carmella via their Bella Twins YouTube channel.

- WWE's latest poll asked: "Which of the confirmed Royal Rumble Match entrants do you think is most likely to win?" As of this writing, Goldberg (58 percent), Brock Lesnar (13 percent), Chris Jericho (12 percent), Braun Strowman (12 percent), Xavier Woods (2 percent,) Big E (1 percent), and Kofi (1 percent).

See Also New Title Match Announced For The WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View, Updated Card

- Sasha Banks posted this photo on her Instagram after helping Bayley win the number one contender spot by distracting Nia Jax on last night's episode of Raw. Bayley will now take on Charlotte for the Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble. In the caption Sasha said:

Mary-Kate and Ashley #raw #bossnhugconnection

Mary-Kate and Ashley #raw #bossnhugconnection A photo posted by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:20pm PST

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.