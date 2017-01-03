- As seen above, Neville was stopped and asked how he felt about TJ Perkins' challenge and their upcoming match on 205 Live, Neville wondered if this was an endless cycle, as he's already obliterated Perkins on two previous occasions and will do it a third time. He then got in Mike Rome's face and told him never to interview him again like that.

Neville Returns To WWE TV And Puts Cruiserweights On Notice, Austin Aries Makes Main Roster Debut
- Northeast Wrestling recently announced Kurt Angle will take on Cody Rhodes in a Steel Cage Match on March 3rd, in Waterbury, CT. The two have faced each other twice with the series tied at 1-1.


