The first WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live of 2017 takes place tonight from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

205 Live will see the debut of Tajiri, plus Neville vs. TJ Perkins.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Don't miss AJ Styles and John Cena's WWE Title Match contract signing this Tuesday

* The Miz to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose

* Can The Showoff possibly withstand another vicious assault by the hungry Lone Wolf?

* What's next for American Alpha?

* Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?

