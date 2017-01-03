- Above are the top 10 moments from the first WWE RAW of 2017.
- After a discussion on UFC star Conor McGregor possibly coming to WWE on last night's "Bring It To The Table" premiere, Paul Heyman took to Twitter and corrected two UK media outlets for their headlines that referred to Heyman as a manager. Heyman tweeted the following and made it clear he's not Brock Lesnar's manager, but his advocate:
. @Daily_Star It's a sensational headline, but I'm not a manager. I'm an #Advocate. And I'm the best one EVER! @BrockLesnar @WWENetwork— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 3, 2017
. @TheSunUFC Sigh. You too? Ahem. It's a sensational headline. I'm not a manager. I'm an #Advocate. Best one ever, btw. @BrockLesnar @WWE— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 3, 2017
