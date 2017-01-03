- Above are the top 10 moments from the first WWE RAW of 2017.

- There was no dark main event after last nights RAW in Tampa. Bill Goldberg celebrated with fans at ringside before making his exit to end the show.

- After a discussion on UFC star Conor McGregor possibly coming to WWE on last night's "Bring It To The Table" premiere, Paul Heyman took to Twitter and corrected two UK media outlets for their headlines that referred to Heyman as a manager. Heyman tweeted the following and made it clear he's not Brock Lesnar's manager, but his advocate:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.