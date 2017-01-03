- Above is video from last night's "Bring It To The Table" premiere with Peter Rosenberg, Paul Heyman and JBL discussing RAW being three hours. JBL isn't happy with people thinking RAW should be back to two hours. He talks about WWE's revenue from rights fees, saying the third hour brings a huge amount of revenue for the company. JBL disagrees when people say there's not enough content to fill all three hours. Rosenberg says he would enjoy RAW more if it was two hours and admits to fast-forwarding through the show.
- RAW announcer Corey Graves tweeted the following in response to a fan who tried to correct his commentary last night:
Tampa Bay is a city @WWEGraves not a region lol #RAW #KOShow— SpideyFan0430 (@TrevorKurak) January 3, 2017
Tampa is a city. Tampa BAY includes St. Petersburg and surrounding areas. I lived there. Trust me. Thanks for trying, dummy. https://t.co/MovkzpOJoY— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 3, 2017
