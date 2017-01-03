The "Hulk Hogan" chants during last night's WWE RAW came after officials moved a popular fan named "Tye Dye Guy" to another part of the crowd. He can be seen in this screenshot:

The Hulkster fan received a response from Hogan himself, as seen below:

@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about THAT my brother,they probably thought you might slam Strowman HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.