The "Hulk Hogan" chants during last night's WWE RAW came after officials moved a popular fan named "Tye Dye Guy" to another part of the crowd. He can be seen in this screenshot:


The Hulkster fan received a response from Hogan himself, as seen below:



Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles