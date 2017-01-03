- As noted, Kimber Lee signed with WWE last month and is set to start with the company imminently. In the video above, Kimber Lee says goodbye to fans at last week's Beyond Wrestling "Party Animals" event in Providence, RI.

"This is my home. So it's very bittersweet to go, but I hope all of you follow me on the journey I'm about to take," Kimber Lee told the crowd. "I'll see you on another stage."

Kimber Lee made her NXT television debut last month, losing to Ember Moon.

- As noted, WWE recently signed second generation Texas indie wrestler Victoria Gonzalez. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times has a story about Gonzales here, who talked about the athletic ability the business requires.

"It's more than just being pretty and putting on a small outfit," said Gonzalez. "A lot of people argued with me all the time when I was little about whether a wrestler is an athlete. A wrestler is an athlete. It takes so much skill, so much athletic ability to do these kinds of moves."

- As seen on RAW last night, RAW General Manager Mick Foley revealed a new haircut. As we speculated on the Wrestling Inc. podcast last night, Foley stated on Facebook that the hairdo was a "home-made self-done haircut" that was fixed by a WWE stylist. You can check out Foley's post below:

A NEW LOOK FOR MICK It's probably best not to take your grooming tips from the hard-core legend. After attempting a home-made self-done haircut, a WWE stylist did her very best to salvage my handiwork, and lots of locks needed to be lopped in order to foil the Foley fashion faux pas. All in all, I kind of like the haircut – probably the shortest it's been since my commissioner run in 2000. Let me know what you think!

