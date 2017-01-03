Birthdays:
- Jim Ross (born January 3, 1952) turns 65
***
NWA Western States: January 3, 1957
in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas
- Rip Rogers defeated Juan Humberto
- Rip Rogers & Roger Mackay defeated Juan Humberto & Tommy Phelps
- The Great Bolo defeated Tokyo Joe
- Ray Gunkel defeated Bob Geigel [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Dizzy Davis defeated Jim Wright (c) [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match to win the NWA Amarillo North American Heavyweight Championship
NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 3, 1966
at Fort Worth, Texas
- Killer Karl Kox defeated Golden Terror
- Thunderbolt Patterson defeated The Destroyer
- Bob Ellis defeated Louie Tillet
- Al Velasco defeated Al Costello
- Ramon Torres defeated Ox Anderson
- Tiger Conway Sr. vs. Torbellino Blanco ended in a draw
Hulk Hogan returns to WWF to help Bob Backlund - WWF Championship Wrestling: January 3, 1984
Superstars compete in whatver gear they can find in the Bunkhouse Stampede Battle Royal - January 3, 1987
World Heavyweight Champion, Ric Flair spouts off on Nikita Koloff, Dusty Rhodes, and more - WCW: January 3, 1987
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 3, 1993
at the Dane County Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin
- Shawn Michaels (c) defeated Jim Brunzell to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
WATCH FULL MATCH: Shawn Michaels vs. Max Moon for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW
- Tatanka defeated George Petrovsky
- Bob Backlund defeated Dale Wolfe
- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Buck Zumhofe
WATCH FULL MATCH: Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Scotty 2 Hotty on RAW
- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated Red Tyler & WT Jones
WATCH FULL MATCH: Steiner Brothers vs. The Executioners on the first ever RAW
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 3, 1994
at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York
- Yokozuna (c) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Dan Dubiel
WATCH FULL MATCH: Yokozuna vs. Koko B. Ware' on the first ever RAW
- The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Luna Vachon) & Bastion Booger by Count out
- Jeff Jarrett defeated John Chrystal
- Shawn Michaels (w/ Diesel) defeated Brian Walsh
ECW Hardcore TV: January 3, 1995
in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) (c) defeated Sabu & The Tazmaniac in a ECW World Tag Team Title Match
- Shane Douglas (c) defeated Ron Simmons in a ECW World Heavyweight Title Match
WATCH: Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Shane Douglas in a ECW World Heavyweight Championship
WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 3, 1998
at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York
- Dark Match: Skull Von Krush defeated Adam Flash
- Vader defeated Julio Sanchez
- Steve Blackman defeated Jimmy Cicero
WATCH: Steve Blackman jumps the guardrail to save Vader
- Mark Henry defeated D-Lo Brown (w/ Faarooq & Kama Mustafa) by DQ
- The New Blackjacks (Blackjack Bradshaw & Blackjack Windham) defeated The Truth Commission (Recon & Sniper) (w/ The Jackyl) by DQ
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Scott Taylor
WATCH: Ken Shamrock' vs. Jeff Jarrett' on RAW
WCW Saturday Night: January 3, 1998
at Georgia Mountains Center in Gainesville, Georgia
- Meng defeated Bobby Eaton
- Chris Jericho defeated Evan Karagias
WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Jericho vs Alex Wright' for the WCW Television Championship on Thunder
- Konnan defeated Norman Smiley
WATCH: Norman Smiley & The Demon vs. Lenny Lane & Rave at WCW Uncensored 2000
- Mortis defeated Juventud Guerrera
- Steve McMichael defeated Louie Spicolli
- Fit Finlay defeated Bobby Walker
- Disco Inferno defeated Brad Armstrong
WATCH: Disco Inferno vs. Sabu on WCW Nitro
WWE Heat: January 3, 1999
at the DCU Center (Worcester Centrum) in Worcester, Massachusetts
- George Steele (w/ Giant Silva, Golga, & Kurrgan) defeated Mosh
- Triple H (w/ X-Pac) defeated Mark Henry
- Val Venis defeated Christian
WATCH: Christian's WWF Debut
- Jeff Jarrett & Owen Hart (w/ Debra) defeated The Corporation (Big Bossman & Ken Shamrock) (c) in a Non-Title Tag Team Match
- Jesse James (c) defeated Test in a Non-Title Match
WATCH: Test vs. Crash Holly' for the Hardcore Title on SmackDown
WCW Monday Nitro: January 3, 2000
in the Bi-LO Center in Greenville, South Carolina
- The Harris Brothers (Don Harris & Ron Harris) defeated Buzzkill & Mike Rotunda (w/ Kevin Sullivan & Leia Meow) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Quarter Final Match
- Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner defeated PG-13 (JC Ice & Wolfie D) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Quarter Final Match
- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) defeated Lash LeRoux & Midnight in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Quarter Final Match
- Tank Abbott defeated The Total Package (w/ Elizabeth) by DQ
- Buff Bagwell & Chris Kanyon defeated Asya & Norman Smiley in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Quarter Final Match
- Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner defeated The Harris Brothers (Don Harris & Ron Harris) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Semi Final Match
- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) defeated Buff Bagwell & Vampiro in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Semi Final Match
- Sid Vicious defeated Jeff Jarrett (c) by DQ in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Powerbomb Match
- Crowbar & David Flair defeated Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner to win the vacant WCW World Tag Team Championship in the Lethal Lottery Tournament Final Match
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 3, 2000
at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida
- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) defeated Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay and Scotty 2 Hotty) (w/ Rikishi) by Disqualification
- Kurt Angle defeated Kane (w/ Tori) by Disqualification
- Chyna (c) (w/ The Kat) defeated Hardcore Holly (w/ Crash Holly) in an Intergender Match to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Triple H defeated The Big Show (c) to win the WWF Championship
WATCH: The Rock' vs. Triple H w/Chyna (Steel Cage Match) - WWF RAW: July 5, 1999
- Prince Albert & Big Boss Man defeated Test, Mae Young, & Fabulous Moolah in an Intergender 3 on 2 Handicap Match
- The Acolytes (Bradshaw and Faarooq) fought The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs, Pete Gas and Rodney) to a No Contest in a 3 on 2 Handicap Match
WATCH: Hardy Boyz vs. Acolytes in a World Tag Team Championship Match on RAW
- Jeff Hardy (w/ Matt Hardy and Terri Runnels) defeated Al Snow in a Steel Cage match
WATCH FULL MATCH: Hardy Boyz vs. New Age Outlaws in a Steel Cage Match on SmackDown
- The Rock defeated X-Pac & The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) in a No Disqualification 3 on 1 Handicap Match; If The Rock had lost, he would have been fired
WCW Thunder: January 3, 2001
at the Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis, Tennessee
- Shane Helms defeated Jamie Knoble
- Sean O'Haire & Chuck Palumbo defeated Cpl. Cajun & A-Wall
- Meng defeated Crowbar in a chair on a pole match
- Bill Goldberg defeated Mark Jindrak
WATCH: Goldberg vs. Barry Horowitz on Thunder
- Ernest Miller defeated Reno
- Mike Awesome (w/ Lance Storm, Elix Skipper, & Major Gunns) pinned Jim Duggan with a shoulderblock and frog splash after Duggan knocked Storm and Skipper off the apron; after the bout, Billy Kidman, Konnan, Rey Mysterio Jr., and Tygress made the save for Duggan and cleared the ring of Team Canada; moments later, Konnan showed Team Canada's bus in the parking lot, now spraypainted by The Filthy Animals
WATCH: GI Bro vs. Mike Awesome in a Ambulance Match on Nitro
- Dewayne Bruce defeated Buff Bagwell via disqualification
WATCH: La Parka vs. Buff Bagwell on Thunder
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Sid Vicious via disqualification
WWE Smackdown: January 3, 2002
at the MCI Center in District of Columbia, Washington
- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (w / Stacy Keibler) (c) defeated Spike Dudley & Tazz in a WWF Tag Team Title Match
- Jazz defeated Mighty Molly
- The Undertaker (c) defeated The Big Show in a WWF Hardcore Title Match
WATCH: Undertaker vs. Maven' in a Hardcore Title Match on SmackDown
- Chris Jericho & Kurt Angle defeated Edge & Rob Van Dam
WATCH FULL MATCH: Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho vs Stone Cold Steve Austin' and The Rock on SmackDown
- Test defeated Tajiri (w / Torrie Wilson) in a Non Title Match
- The Rock defeated Booker T in a WWF Undisputed World Heavyweight Title Match Contendership No # 1
WWE Velocity: January 3, 2004
at the Laredo Entertainment Center in Laredo, Texas
- A-Train defeated Sho Funaki
WATCH: Bill DeMott' vs Sho Funaki' on SmackDown
- The Basham Brothers defeated Jose Maximo and Joel Maximo
- Jamie Noble (w/ Nidia) defeated Brandon Groom
- Orlando Jordan and Shannon Moore defeated Akio and Ryan Sakoda
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 3, 2005
at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York
- Batista defeated Chris Benoit
- Edge defeated Chris Jericho
- Shelton Benjamin defeated Sylvain Grenier (w/ Robert Conway)
- Trish Stratus defeated Victoria
- Christian (w/ Tyson Tomko) defeated Eugene (w/ William Regal)
- Randy Orton defeated Triple H
TNA iMPACT!: January 3, 2008
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated Team 3D (Brother Devon and Brother Ray) and The Latin American Exchange (Hernandez & Homicide) and The Rock 'n Rave Infection (Jimmy Rave & Lance Hoyt) and The Voodoo Kin Mafia (BG James & Kip James) in a TNA World Tag Team Title Gauntlet Match # 1 Contendership
- ODB defeated Angelina Love and Awesome Kong and Christy Hemme and Jackie Moore and Ms. Brooks and Roxxi Laveaux and Velvet Sky in a TNA Knockout Title Match # 1 Contendership Gauntlet
- Petey Williams defeated Elix Skipper and Johnny Devine and Senshi and Shark Boy and Sonjay Dutt in a TNA X-Division Title # 1 Contendership Gauntlet Match
- Christian Cage defeated Abyss and Black Reign and Booker T and Chris Harris and Eric Young and James Storm and Judas Mesias and Kaz and Kevin Nash and Rellik and Robert Roode and Samoa Joe and Scott Steiner in a TNA World Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Gauntlet Match
Roderick Strong vs. Michael Elgin - IWA Mid-South: January 3, 2009
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 3, 2011
at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling
- Dark OVW Southern Tag Team Title Match: The Elite (Adam Revolver & Ted McNaler) defeat Fighting Spirit (Christopher Silvio & Raphael Constantine) (c)
- Dark Match: Rudy Switchblade defeated Paredyse
- Dark Match: Michael Elgin defeated Alex Silva
- Dark Match: Sara Del Rey defeated Lady JoJo
- Eddie Edwards (c) defeated Mark Briscoe in a ROH World Television Title Match
- Mike Mondo defeated Grizzly Redwood
- Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated The Bravado Brothers (Harlem Bravado & Lance Bravado)
- Homicide defeated Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Chris Hero & Sara Del Rey)
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 3, 2011
at US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Dark Match: Mason Ryan defeated Primo
- The Miz (w/ Alex Riley) (c) defeated John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain the WWE Championship
(WATCH: John Morrison vs. The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Championship - RAW, Jan 3, 2011)
- Brie Bella, Eve Torres & Natalya defeated Alicia Fox, Maryse and Melina
(WATCH: Alicia Fox, Maryse and Melina' vs. Brie Bella, Eve Torres & Natalya - RAW, Jan 3, 2011)
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov (w/ Tamina)
(WATCH: Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov vs. The Usos - RAW, Jan 3, 2011)
- Alberto Del Rio defeated R-Truth
(WATCH: Alberto Del Rio vs. R-Truth' - RAW, Jan 3, 2011)
- Randy Orton defeated Sheamus and Wade Barrett in a Triple Threat WWE Championship #1 Contendership Steel Cage match
TNA Xplosion: January 3, 2012
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Samoa Joe defeated Christopher Daniels in a Maximum Impact Tournament Final Match
TNA iMPACT!: January 3, 2013
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
WATCH: Joseph Park Finishes up His Training at OVW - Jan 3, 2013
WATCH: Bully Ray Faces Hulk Hogan's Punishment for His Actions - Jan 3, 2013
WATCH: The Aces and Eights and Mr. Anderson Continue their Negotiations - Jan 3, 2013
- James Storm defeated Kazarian (WATCH HERE)
- Christian York defeated Kid Kash in a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match (WATCH HERE)
- Hernandez defeated Joey Ryan by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Mickie James & Miss Tessmacher defeated Gail Kim & Tara (WATCH HERE)
- Kurt Angle & Samoa Joe defeated Devon & Mike Knox in a Steel Cage Tag Team Match (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: IMPACT WRESTLING Post Show - Jan 3, 2013
WWE Superstars: January 3, 2014
at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virgina
- Jack Swagger defeated Tyson Kidd
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 3, 2014
at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
WATCH: Bad News Barrett squashes the New Year's hopes of the WWE Universe
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Shield (Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) (w/ Dean Ambrose) by Disqualification (WATCH HERE)
- R-Truth (w/ Xavier Woods) defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) (WATCH HERE)
- Cody Rhodes & Goldust (c) defeated The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Nikki Bella defeated Aksana (WATCH HERE)
- Big E Langston defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Big E' Langston and Nikki Bella comment on their nights at SmackDown - Backstage Fallout - January 3, 2014
- CM Punk & The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) (WATCH HERE)
20 Michinoku Drivers that will plant you in the ground - WWE Fury: January 3, 2016
Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.