Birthdays:

- Jim Ross (born January 3, 1952) turns 65



New Jack (born January 3, 1963) turns 54

***

NWA Western States: January 3, 1957

in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas

- Rip Rogers defeated Juan Humberto

- Rip Rogers & Roger Mackay defeated Juan Humberto & Tommy Phelps

- The Great Bolo defeated Tokyo Joe

- Ray Gunkel defeated Bob Geigel [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Dizzy Davis defeated Jim Wright (c) [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match to win the NWA Amarillo North American Heavyweight Championship

NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 3, 1966

at Fort Worth, Texas

- Killer Karl Kox defeated Golden Terror

- Thunderbolt Patterson defeated The Destroyer

- Bob Ellis defeated Louie Tillet

- Al Velasco defeated Al Costello

- Ramon Torres defeated Ox Anderson

- Tiger Conway Sr. vs. Torbellino Blanco ended in a draw

Hulk Hogan returns to WWF to help Bob Backlund - WWF Championship Wrestling: January 3, 1984



Superstars compete in whatver gear they can find in the Bunkhouse Stampede Battle Royal - January 3, 1987



World Heavyweight Champion, Ric Flair spouts off on Nikita Koloff, Dusty Rhodes, and more - WCW: January 3, 1987



WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 3, 1993

at the Dane County Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin

- Shawn Michaels (c) defeated Jim Brunzell to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

WATCH FULL MATCH: Shawn Michaels vs. Max Moon for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW

- Tatanka defeated George Petrovsky

- Bob Backlund defeated Dale Wolfe

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Buck Zumhofe

WATCH FULL MATCH: Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Scotty 2 Hotty on RAW

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated Red Tyler & WT Jones

WATCH FULL MATCH: Steiner Brothers vs. The Executioners on the first ever RAW

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 3, 1994

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York

- Yokozuna (c) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Dan Dubiel

WATCH FULL MATCH: Yokozuna vs. Koko B. Ware' on the first ever RAW

- The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Luna Vachon) & Bastion Booger by Count out

- Jeff Jarrett defeated John Chrystal

- Shawn Michaels (w/ Diesel) defeated Brian Walsh

ECW Hardcore TV: January 3, 1995

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) (c) defeated Sabu & The Tazmaniac in a ECW World Tag Team Title Match

- Shane Douglas (c) defeated Ron Simmons in a ECW World Heavyweight Title Match

WATCH: Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Shane Douglas in a ECW World Heavyweight Championship

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 3, 1998

at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York

- Dark Match: Skull Von Krush defeated Adam Flash

- Vader defeated Julio Sanchez

- Steve Blackman defeated Jimmy Cicero

WATCH: Steve Blackman jumps the guardrail to save Vader

- Mark Henry defeated D-Lo Brown (w/ Faarooq & Kama Mustafa) by DQ

- The New Blackjacks (Blackjack Bradshaw & Blackjack Windham) defeated The Truth Commission (Recon & Sniper) (w/ The Jackyl) by DQ

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Scott Taylor

WATCH: Ken Shamrock' vs. Jeff Jarrett' on RAW

WCW Saturday Night: January 3, 1998

at Georgia Mountains Center in Gainesville, Georgia

- Meng defeated Bobby Eaton

- Chris Jericho defeated Evan Karagias

WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Jericho vs Alex Wright' for the WCW Television Championship on Thunder

- Konnan defeated Norman Smiley

WATCH: Norman Smiley & The Demon vs. Lenny Lane & Rave at WCW Uncensored 2000

- Mortis defeated Juventud Guerrera

- Steve McMichael defeated Louie Spicolli

- Fit Finlay defeated Bobby Walker

- Disco Inferno defeated Brad Armstrong

WATCH: Disco Inferno vs. Sabu on WCW Nitro

WWE Heat: January 3, 1999

at the DCU Center (Worcester Centrum) in Worcester, Massachusetts

- George Steele (w/ Giant Silva, Golga, & Kurrgan) defeated Mosh

- Triple H (w/ X-Pac) defeated Mark Henry

- Val Venis defeated Christian

WATCH: Christian's WWF Debut

- Jeff Jarrett & Owen Hart (w/ Debra) defeated The Corporation (Big Bossman & Ken Shamrock) (c) in a Non-Title Tag Team Match

- Jesse James (c) defeated Test in a Non-Title Match

WATCH: Test vs. Crash Holly' for the Hardcore Title on SmackDown

WCW Monday Nitro: January 3, 2000

in the Bi-LO Center in Greenville, South Carolina

- The Harris Brothers (Don Harris & Ron Harris) defeated Buzzkill & Mike Rotunda (w/ Kevin Sullivan & Leia Meow) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner defeated PG-13 (JC Ice & Wolfie D) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) defeated Lash LeRoux & Midnight in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Tank Abbott defeated The Total Package (w/ Elizabeth) by DQ

- Buff Bagwell & Chris Kanyon defeated Asya & Norman Smiley in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner defeated The Harris Brothers (Don Harris & Ron Harris) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Semi Final Match

- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) defeated Buff Bagwell & Vampiro in a WCW World Tag Team Title Lethal Lottery Tournament Semi Final Match

- Sid Vicious defeated Jeff Jarrett (c) by DQ in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Powerbomb Match

- Crowbar & David Flair defeated Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner to win the vacant WCW World Tag Team Championship in the Lethal Lottery Tournament Final Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 3, 2000

at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida

- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) defeated Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay and Scotty 2 Hotty) (w/ Rikishi) by Disqualification

- Kurt Angle defeated Kane (w/ Tori) by Disqualification

- Chyna (c) (w/ The Kat) defeated Hardcore Holly (w/ Crash Holly) in an Intergender Match to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Triple H defeated The Big Show (c) to win the WWF Championship

WATCH: The Rock' vs. Triple H w/Chyna (Steel Cage Match) - WWF RAW: July 5, 1999

- Prince Albert & Big Boss Man defeated Test, Mae Young, & Fabulous Moolah in an Intergender 3 on 2 Handicap Match

- The Acolytes (Bradshaw and Faarooq) fought The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs, Pete Gas and Rodney) to a No Contest in a 3 on 2 Handicap Match

WATCH: Hardy Boyz vs. Acolytes in a World Tag Team Championship Match on RAW

- Jeff Hardy (w/ Matt Hardy and Terri Runnels) defeated Al Snow in a Steel Cage match

WATCH FULL MATCH: Hardy Boyz vs. New Age Outlaws in a Steel Cage Match on SmackDown

- The Rock defeated X-Pac & The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) in a No Disqualification 3 on 1 Handicap Match; If The Rock had lost, he would have been fired

WCW Thunder: January 3, 2001

at the Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis, Tennessee

- Shane Helms defeated Jamie Knoble

- Sean O'Haire & Chuck Palumbo defeated Cpl. Cajun & A-Wall

- Meng defeated Crowbar in a chair on a pole match

- Bill Goldberg defeated Mark Jindrak

WATCH: Goldberg vs. Barry Horowitz on Thunder

- Ernest Miller defeated Reno

- Mike Awesome (w/ Lance Storm, Elix Skipper, & Major Gunns) pinned Jim Duggan with a shoulderblock and frog splash after Duggan knocked Storm and Skipper off the apron; after the bout, Billy Kidman, Konnan, Rey Mysterio Jr., and Tygress made the save for Duggan and cleared the ring of Team Canada; moments later, Konnan showed Team Canada's bus in the parking lot, now spraypainted by The Filthy Animals

WATCH: GI Bro vs. Mike Awesome in a Ambulance Match on Nitro

- Dewayne Bruce defeated Buff Bagwell via disqualification

WATCH: La Parka vs. Buff Bagwell on Thunder

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Sid Vicious via disqualification

WWE Smackdown: January 3, 2002

at the MCI Center in District of Columbia, Washington

- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (w / Stacy Keibler) (c) defeated Spike Dudley & Tazz in a WWF Tag Team Title Match

- Jazz defeated Mighty Molly

- The Undertaker (c) defeated The Big Show in a WWF Hardcore Title Match

WATCH: Undertaker vs. Maven' in a Hardcore Title Match on SmackDown

- Chris Jericho & Kurt Angle defeated Edge & Rob Van Dam

WATCH FULL MATCH: Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho vs Stone Cold Steve Austin' and The Rock on SmackDown

- Test defeated Tajiri (w / Torrie Wilson) in a Non Title Match

- The Rock defeated Booker T in a WWF Undisputed World Heavyweight Title Match Contendership No # 1

WWE Velocity: January 3, 2004

at the Laredo Entertainment Center in Laredo, Texas

- A-Train defeated Sho Funaki

WATCH: Bill DeMott' vs Sho Funaki' on SmackDown

- The Basham Brothers defeated Jose Maximo and Joel Maximo

- Jamie Noble (w/ Nidia) defeated Brandon Groom

- Orlando Jordan and Shannon Moore defeated Akio and Ryan Sakoda

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 3, 2005

at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York

- Batista defeated Chris Benoit

- Edge defeated Chris Jericho

- Shelton Benjamin defeated Sylvain Grenier (w/ Robert Conway)

- Trish Stratus defeated Victoria

- Christian (w/ Tyson Tomko) defeated Eugene (w/ William Regal)

- Randy Orton defeated Triple H

TNA iMPACT!: January 3, 2008

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated Team 3D (Brother Devon and Brother Ray) and The Latin American Exchange (Hernandez & Homicide) and The Rock 'n Rave Infection (Jimmy Rave & Lance Hoyt) and The Voodoo Kin Mafia (BG James & Kip James) in a TNA World Tag Team Title Gauntlet Match # 1 Contendership

- ODB defeated Angelina Love and Awesome Kong and Christy Hemme and Jackie Moore and Ms. Brooks and Roxxi Laveaux and Velvet Sky in a TNA Knockout Title Match # 1 Contendership Gauntlet

- Petey Williams defeated Elix Skipper and Johnny Devine and Senshi and Shark Boy and Sonjay Dutt in a TNA X-Division Title # 1 Contendership Gauntlet Match

- Christian Cage defeated Abyss and Black Reign and Booker T and Chris Harris and Eric Young and James Storm and Judas Mesias and Kaz and Kevin Nash and Rellik and Robert Roode and Samoa Joe and Scott Steiner in a TNA World Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Gauntlet Match

Roderick Strong vs. Michael Elgin - IWA Mid-South: January 3, 2009



Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 3, 2011

at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- Dark OVW Southern Tag Team Title Match: The Elite (Adam Revolver & Ted McNaler) defeat Fighting Spirit (Christopher Silvio & Raphael Constantine) (c)

- Dark Match: Rudy Switchblade defeated Paredyse

- Dark Match: Michael Elgin defeated Alex Silva

- Dark Match: Sara Del Rey defeated Lady JoJo

- Eddie Edwards (c) defeated Mark Briscoe in a ROH World Television Title Match

- Mike Mondo defeated Grizzly Redwood

- Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated The Bravado Brothers (Harlem Bravado & Lance Bravado)

- Homicide defeated Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Chris Hero & Sara Del Rey)

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 3, 2011

at US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona

- Dark Match: Mason Ryan defeated Primo

- The Miz (w/ Alex Riley) (c) defeated John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain the WWE Championship

(WATCH: John Morrison vs. The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Championship - RAW, Jan 3, 2011)

- Brie Bella, Eve Torres & Natalya defeated Alicia Fox, Maryse and Melina

(WATCH: Alicia Fox, Maryse and Melina' vs. Brie Bella, Eve Torres & Natalya - RAW, Jan 3, 2011)

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov (w/ Tamina)

(WATCH: Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov vs. The Usos - RAW, Jan 3, 2011)

- Alberto Del Rio defeated R-Truth

(WATCH: Alberto Del Rio vs. R-Truth' - RAW, Jan 3, 2011)

- Randy Orton defeated Sheamus and Wade Barrett in a Triple Threat WWE Championship #1 Contendership Steel Cage match

TNA Xplosion: January 3, 2012

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Samoa Joe defeated Christopher Daniels in a Maximum Impact Tournament Final Match

TNA iMPACT!: January 3, 2013

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

WATCH: Joseph Park Finishes up His Training at OVW - Jan 3, 2013

WATCH: Bully Ray Faces Hulk Hogan's Punishment for His Actions - Jan 3, 2013

WATCH: The Aces and Eights and Mr. Anderson Continue their Negotiations - Jan 3, 2013

- James Storm defeated Kazarian (WATCH HERE)

- Christian York defeated Kid Kash in a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match (WATCH HERE)

- Hernandez defeated Joey Ryan by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Mickie James & Miss Tessmacher defeated Gail Kim & Tara (WATCH HERE)

- Kurt Angle & Samoa Joe defeated Devon & Mike Knox in a Steel Cage Tag Team Match (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: IMPACT WRESTLING Post Show - Jan 3, 2013

WWE Superstars: January 3, 2014

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virgina

- Jack Swagger defeated Tyson Kidd

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 3, 2014

at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

WATCH: Bad News Barrett squashes the New Year's hopes of the WWE Universe

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Shield (Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) (w/ Dean Ambrose) by Disqualification (WATCH HERE)

- R-Truth (w/ Xavier Woods) defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) (WATCH HERE)

- Cody Rhodes & Goldust (c) defeated The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Nikki Bella defeated Aksana (WATCH HERE)

- Big E Langston defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Big E' Langston and Nikki Bella comment on their nights at SmackDown - Backstage Fallout - January 3, 2014

- CM Punk & The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) (WATCH HERE)

20 Michinoku Drivers that will plant you in the ground - WWE Fury: January 3, 2016



Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.