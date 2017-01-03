- WWE uploaded another clip from last night's premiere of Bring It To The Table on WWE Network, which you can watch above. In the clip, Paul Heyman discussed the possibility of UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor one day working with WWE, noting that it would be good for WWE and better for McGregor. When asked about people in the locker room being upset over McGregor's anti-WWE comments last year, Heyman said that they were "suckers."
- Sheamus posted the photo below of himself with former WWE Superstars Bad News Barrett and Drew Galloway training at Hard Nocks South in Tampa, FL. As noted, Galloway recently revealed that his contract with TNA expires in mid-February, so this week's television tapings will be his final TNA appearances under his current deal.
The boys are back in town. Sadly, not everyone can be Irish. pic.twitter.com/ARq9f1n48j— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 3, 2017
