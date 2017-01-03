- Above is a preview for this week's Total Divas episode, featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella reconnecting for date night.

WWE stock was down 0.90% today, closing at $18.24 per share. Today's high was $18.57 and the low was $18.00.

- Bill Goldberg tweeted the following in response to a fan who wants to see WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens put a hurting on Goldberg:

Yeah I'm looking forward to that. RT @Carmella_Alexa: @FightOwensFight Can you plz teach @Goldberg a lesson and kick his ass? — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 3, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.