Wrestle Kingdom 11 is drawing near, with the pre-show starting at 2am EST, and a 3am EST start time for the main show.

Wrestling Inc will bring you full, live coverage of the event, so be sure to come join our live viewing party! The show is headlined by Kenny Omega taking on IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The live English commentary will be provided by Kevin Kelly and Steve Corino and you can purchase the show by clicking here. (If you need assistance purchasing it, this tutorial should help.)

Here is the final card:

New Japan Rumble
Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Manabu Nakanishi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tiger Mask vs. Yuji Nagata vs. surprise entrants

Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger the Dark

Cody (Rhodes) vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Junior heavyweight tag team championships:
The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero)

NEVER Openweight 6-Man tag team championships: (Gauntlet match)
David Finlay, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Jado, Will Ospreay & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil & Sanada)

Ring of Honor world championship:
Kyle O'Reilly (c) vs. Adam Cole

IWGP Heavyweight tag team championships:
Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa) (c) vs. Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. G.B.H. (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)

IWGP Junior heavyweight championship:
Kushida (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

NEVER Openweight championship:
Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP Intercontinental championship:
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Heavyweight championship:
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

