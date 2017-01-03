Wrestle Kingdom 11 is drawing near, with the pre-show starting at 2am EST, and a 3am EST start time for the main show.

Here is the final card:

New Japan Rumble

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Manabu Nakanishi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tiger Mask vs. Yuji Nagata vs. surprise entrants

Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger the Dark

Cody (Rhodes) vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Junior heavyweight tag team championships:

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero)

NEVER Openweight 6-Man tag team championships: (Gauntlet match)

David Finlay, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Jado, Will Ospreay & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil & Sanada)

Ring of Honor world championship:

Kyle O'Reilly (c) vs. Adam Cole

IWGP Heavyweight tag team championships:

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa) (c) vs. Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. G.B.H. (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)

IWGP Junior heavyweight championship:

Kushida (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

NEVER Openweight championship:

Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP Intercontinental championship:

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Heavyweight championship:

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.