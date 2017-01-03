Wrestle Kingdom 11 is drawing near, with the pre-show starting at 2am EST, and a 3am EST start time for the main show.
Here is the final card:
New Japan Rumble
Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Manabu Nakanishi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tiger Mask vs. Yuji Nagata vs. surprise entrants
Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger the Dark
Cody (Rhodes) vs. Juice Robinson
IWGP Junior heavyweight tag team championships:
The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero)
NEVER Openweight 6-Man tag team championships: (Gauntlet match)
David Finlay, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Jado, Will Ospreay & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil & Sanada)
Ring of Honor world championship:
Kyle O'Reilly (c) vs. Adam Cole
IWGP Heavyweight tag team championships:
Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa) (c) vs. Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. G.B.H. (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)
IWGP Junior heavyweight championship:
Kushida (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
NEVER Openweight championship:
Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
IWGP Intercontinental championship:
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP Heavyweight championship:
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega
