- This Total Divas preview clip for Wednesday features The Bella Twins talking about possibly getting into the wine business.

- Karl Anderson's win over RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro on last night's RAW was his first-ever singles win on WWE TV.

- As seen below, former World Heavyweight Champion Big Van Vader (Leon White) is getting some help from Diamond Dallas Page and his DDP Yoga. Vader previously announced that doctors informed him he had two years to live due to congestive heart failure but a 4th doctor told him that the "gloom and doom" diagnosis from the previous 3 doctors may not be the case, according to Vader on Twitter.

My bad I burnt 1142calories in a hr wk out with @DDPYogaThats incredible it would take me 3 wt wk outs to burn that many calories Hell yes — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) January 2, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.