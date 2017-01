TNA has announced that World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards will defend his title against an unknown opponent on Thursday's semi-live Impact Wrestling episode.

No word yet on who Edwards will be facing but as seen below, they are teasing Ethan Carter III, Bobby Lashley or a mystery opponent:

LIVE this Thursday @TheEddieEdwards will defend his World Title, but who will he face?!? What type of match will it be?!? Will he survive?? pic.twitter.com/oGHikNvOFw TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 3, 2017

