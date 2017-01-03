Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- The first WWE SmackDown of 2017 opens up from Jacksonville, FL with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.

- We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Maryse. We see what's led to tonight's title match. Miz brags on himself and the ratings. Miz says he has just one resolution this year - to be more forgiving. He goes on to call Renee Young to the ring to forgive him.

Miz brings up Dean Ambrose getting a title shot tonight and fans chant for Ambrose. Miz still wants Renee to come out and apologize to him. The music finally interrupts as Ambrose makes his way out. Ambrose hits the ring but Miz retreats to the apron. Maryse steps up and slaps Ambrose. Ambrose is pissed. Miz drops off the apron and goes to leave. Miz joins him. Ambrose says the hard part of his night is over because Maryse hits harder than he does. Miz drops the mic and his music hits.

- Still to come, John Cena and AJ Styles sign their Royal Rumble contract. Also, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler. Back to commercial.

Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and out comes Baron Corbin. Dolph Ziggler is out next.

Corbin takes control early on. Ziggler fights back but Corbin nails a big back elbow for a 2 count. Corbin ends up tossing Ziggler to the floor and ramming him into the apron. Corbin brings it back in but wastes time by talking trash. Corbin beats Ziggler around and talks more trash. Corbin runs into an elbow now. Corbin runs into a boot next. Corbin charges but misses and slides out of the ring. He runs back into the ring and eats a dropkick from Ziggler. Corbin goes back to the floor as Ziggler stands tall. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is keeping Ziggler down with a boot. Corbin keeps control with a submission now. Ziggler fights out with elbows. Corbin catches him in mid-air but Ziggler counters. Ziggler comes off the second rope but Corbin nails a right hand in mid-air for a 2 count. Ziggler continues fighting back. Ziggler with a headbutt and a splash. Ziggler drops an elbow for a 2 count.

Corbin blocks a Fame-asser and nails a massive clothesline for 2. Corbin ends up in the ring post after Ziggler moves. Ziggler hits the Fame-asser for a 2 count. More back and forth. Ziggler hits the Zig Zag for another close 2 count. Corbin ends up getting the win with End of Days.

Winner: Baron Corbin

- After the match, Corbin goes to ringside and brings a steel chair in. Kalisto's music hits and out he comes to make the save. Corbin swings but misses. Kalisto sends Corbin to the floor and grabs the chair. Kalisto checks on Ziggler and challenges Corbin to come back in but Corbin walks off. Kalisto turns around to a big superkick from Ziggler. Ziggler yells that he doesn't need Kalisto and has never needed anyone. Fans pop as Ziggler yells at Kalisto. Ziggler storms out of the ring and to the back as Kalisto recovers.

- Back from the break and James Ellsworth approaches Carmella backstage. He thanks her for the kindness last week and wishes her good luck in her match tonight but he's fumbling all over his words. He takes off his own t-shirt and says he got her this. She looks unimpressed but turns the switch it and starts thanking him. Carmella suggests Ellsworth walk her to the ring tonight and they leave together.

- We go backstage to Dolph Ziggler tearing the locker room up. Apollo Crews tries to talk to him but Ziggler attacks him and they brawl. Rhyno and Heath Slater break it up as Ziggler storms off.

- We get a look back at La Luchadora costing Becky Lynch the SmackDown Women's Title match last week.

Becky Lynch vs. La Luchadora

Back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch as Greg Hamilton makes the introductions. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and La Luchadora is in the ring. Becky takes control early on and mounts Luchadora with strikes. Becky keeps control and takes her frustrations out on the masked opponent. Becky catches her in the exploder suplex. Becky with kicks in the corner now. Luchadora retreats to the floor for a breather but goes under the ring. She runs into the ring from the other side and attacks Becky from behind. Luchadora with a modified STO before going to the top.

Luchadora goes for a moonsault but Becky moves. Becky applies the Disarm Her for the win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

- After the match, Becky unmasks Luchadora and it's SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. The original La Luchadora comes from under the ring and they beat Becky down. Bliss drops Becky with a DDT before they stand tall and leave together.

- Still to come, the Cena - Styles contract signing. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a pop. He's here to do the Royal Rumble contract signing for the WWE Title match. Bryan welcomes us and introduces Cena first. Cena comes out to a pop.

Bryan introduces WWE Champion AJ Styles next and out he comes to a pop. AJ says he and Bryan are cut from the same cloth but Cena is not like them. AJ wonders how Cena gets a title shot after being gone for months. Bryan understands where AJ is coming from but AJ needs to understand where he's coming from. Bryan says SmackDown is on a roll and they won the ratings last week because AJ headlined and Cena returned. Bryan says they need to keep the momentum going into the Royal Rumble and they do that by giving everyone the biggest match possible - Cena vs. Styles.

Bryan says this is the match people want and this is what they will give them. Bryan wishes them good luck and leaves the ring. AJ says Cena was given a title shot by a guy who is basically his brother-in-law. AJ talks about how the tables have turned and said this time it's Cena who doesn't belong in WWE if he doesn't get a win. AJ goes on and takes credit for the ratings victory. AJ says SmackDown can do it without Cena. AJ keeps ranting and says Cena will never be as good as The Rock or AJ Styles. AJ signs the contract and holds the title up while talking trash. Some fans chant for Cena as he takes the mic. Cena says AJ knows nothing about being a man. Cena mentions standing up for himself as he pushes the chair out of the way. Cena says AJ just made the biggest mistake of his life - he pissed off John Cena.

Cena admits he needs a win to prove he belongs because of chumps like AJ who think Cena is already gone. Cena says he just lost all respect for AJ and thinks he's a punk little b---h now. Cena goes on and congratulates AJ on finally having the courage to stand up to Cena. Cena says he's about to make AJ feel as stupid as he looks. Cena says AJ walks down the ramp because he wants to, Cena walks it because he wants to. Cena goes on about his passion and says anyone in his shoes would have already left for Hollywood but he's still here and that's passion. Fans chant for Cena after the fiery promo. Cena paces around. Cena says he needs the match, AJ needs it and the fans need it. Cena goes on and tells AJ to bring his family, friends, the noise and his A-game to the Rumble but he's still going to kick AJ's ass and take the title. Why? Because he's John Cena... recognize. Cena signs the contract. They argue until the music hits and out comes Baron Corbin with a mic.

Corbin brags on his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win and announces his name for the Royal Rumble match. Corbin says he's winning the title at WrestleMania. Cena and Corbin have words. Cena flips the table. AJ drops Cena from behind. Corbin stands over Cena and says maybe AJ is right - Cena's time is up. AJ backs up the ramp as Corbin looks on from the apron and Cena recovers.

- We see Maryse walking backstage. She stops at Renee Young and slaps her to the ground, on behalf of The Miz. Maryse says Renee deserved that and warns her to never touch her husband again. Maryse walks off and we go to commercial.

Carmella vs. Aliyah

Back from the break and WWE NXT Superstar is making her main roster debut against Carmella, who was accompanied to the ring by James Ellsworth.

Back and forth to start. Carmella is also wearing an Ellsworth t-shirt. Carmella hits a Bronco Buster for a 2 count. Carmella slams Aliyah by her hair and applies a headlock. Aliyah mounts some offense and goes to the top but Ellsworth distracts her, allowing Carmella to hit a superkick and go on to get the win.

Winner: Carmella

- After the match, Carmella joins Ellsworth on the ramp and they celebrate.

- Still to come, Ambrose vs. Miz. We see American Alpha walking backstage. Back to commercial.

American Alpha vs. Breezango

Back from the break and out comes Tyler Breeze and Fandango. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are out next for this non-title match.

Breeze gives Gable a fashion ticket to start but Gable suplexes him. Jordan tags in and unloads on Breeze. Gable comes right back in for the double team to get the squash win.

Winners: American Alpha

- After the match, the champs celebrate until the graphic flashes and we cut backstage to The Wyatt Family. Bray Wyatt says nothing lasts forever. He warns Alpha to enjoy their moment while they can because reality will soon hit them. Wyatt says Alpha has only made them stronger and next week, The Wyatts are coming to reclaim what's rightfully theirs. Randy Orton tells us to run.

- Still to come, Ambrose vs. Miz. Back to commercial. Also, Nikki Bella will address Natalya. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Nikki Bella is in the ring with Natalya. Nikki can't bring herself to hating Natalya. Nikki does go on about how Natalya is using her family's name. Natalya says Nikki is sick to make this about her family. Natalya shows us a tweet Bret Hart made last week to praise Nikki and doesn't want to think what she did to get him to say that. Natalya says she's better than Bret ever was.

Natalya goes on about Nikki using her looks. She says when Nikki's beauty fades, Cena will leave her and she will die alone. Nikki levels Natalya with a right and leaves her laying. Nikki's music hits as she makes her exit. Referees come to check on Natalya.

- Dean Ambrose is walking backstage. Dasha Fuentes asks him about Maryse slapping Renee Young and asks him if he's ready for tonight's title match. Dasha fumbles her words here. Ambrose says he's taking away what's most important to The Miz - not his wife, his Intercontinental Title.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

We go to the ring and out comes Dean Ambrose for tonight's main event. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Maryse. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. Ambrose strikes first and takes control.

They end up on the floor with Ambrose still in control. Ambrose tosses Miz over the barrier into the timekeeper's area and crotches him on top. Ambrose talks some trash to Maryse before knocking Miz off the barrier. Ambrose brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Miz goes back to the floor for a breather as Maryse consoles him. Ambrose follows and tosses him over the announce table. Miz comes back with a Wrecking Ball dropkick with an assist from Maryse. Miz sends Ambrose into the steel steps as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ambrose sends Miz back to the floor. Ambrose leaps from the top with a big shot. Ambrose brings it back in the ring and keeps the offense going. Miz blocks the running bulldog but gets rolled up for 2. Ambrose goes for Dirty Deeds but it's blocked. Miz works on the leg of Ambrose now.

The Lunatic Lariat and the Skull Crushing Finale are blocked. Ambrose with another close 2 count as Maryse looks on. Ambrose goes to the top but Miz cuts him off. Ambrose blocks a superplex and sends Miz to the mat. Maryse runs interference from the apron. Ambrose comes off the top but Miz catches him in a Skull Crushing Finale for a close 2 count. Miz mocks Daniel Bryan with the "yes!" kicks now. Miz misses the last kick. More back and forth until Ambrose nails the lariat. Miz blocks Dirty Deeds. Ambrose clotheslines Miz to the floor and nails a big dive, sending Miz into the barrier.

Maryse approaches Ambrose and talks trash. She slaps him again. The referee goes to call the match but Ambrose begs him not to and suggests the referee eject Maryse instead. The referee sends Maryse to the back and she throws a fit. Miz comes from behind and nails Ambrose with the title and tosses it out of the ring. Ambrose still kicks out at 2. Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale but it's blocked. Ambrose nails Dirty Deeds for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dean Ambrose

- After the match, Ambrose takes the title and celebrates as we get replays. SmackDown goes off the air with Ambrose celebrating.

