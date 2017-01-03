- In the video above, WWE NXT Superstar Jeet Rama visits the Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh during his recent trip home to India.

- Xavier Woods singles win over Titus O'Neil on this week's WWE RAW was Woods' first main roster singles TV win since the January 7th, 2014 SmackDown tapings. He defeated Fandango that night.

- Paul Heyman had a Twitter exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) today and pitched an idea that would see her return as his next client. Madusa is the original "Paul Heyman Girl" as she joined his "Dangerous Alliance" in WCW back in the 90s. Here are their tweets:





