- As noted, The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels have been announced for next Monday's RAW from New Orleans. Above is a promo for the show.

- WWE NXT Superstar Aliyah made her main roster debut on tonight's SmackDown from Jacksonville, FL. She lost to Carmella, who was accompanied to the ring by James Ellsworth. Below is video from the match:

