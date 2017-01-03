- The Wyatt Family will get their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title rematch from American Alpha on next week's show from Baton Rouge, LA. Above is a promo from tonight's show with Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper.

Dolph Ziggler apparently turned heel on tonight's SmackDown after losing to Baron Corbin. After the match, Kalisto made the save as Corbin went to attack Ziggler with a steel chair. Ziggler thanked Kalisto with a superkick and later attacked Apollo Crews in a backstage segment. Video from both segments can be seen below:

