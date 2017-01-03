- The Wyatt Family will get their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title rematch from American Alpha on next week's show from Baton Rouge, LA. Above is a promo from tonight's show with Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper.
After @KalistoWWE chased away @BaronCorbinWWE, @HEELZiggler took out his frustrations on the luchador. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7C4cPT1nhr— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
.@HEELZiggler is boiling over with frustration at #SDLive, as he attacks @ApolloCrews in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/CHUS9lZpyW— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
