Welcome to Wrestling Inc's coverage of WWE 205 Live. Action on tonight's show will include a singles bout between TJ Perkins and the newly crowned "King of the Cruiserweights," Neville.

- We open the show with a video package highlighting Neville running roughshod through the Cruiserweight Division since his emphatic return.

- The announce team welcomes us, tells us Rich Swann is out due to injury from Neville, and we head to the ring for our first match of the evening, featuring the returning Tajiri.

Tajiri vs. Sean Maluta

The former three time Cruiserweight Champion makes his return to the WWE ring. Maluta had some great matches on the CWC. Stiff shots and reversals dominate the early part of the match. Maluta using heavy strikes but one of the master of strikes regains the advantage. Tajiri able to tie Maluta up in the Tarantula. Tajiri with a trio of Buzzsaw Kicks followed by a springboard back elbow. One more swift kick gets the job done for the veteran.

Winner via Pinfall: Tajiri

- After the match, Brian Kendrick comes out and welcomes Tajiri back to the WWE. He shmoozes it up a bit, rids the ring of Maluta, goes for the handshake, and it's the GREEN MIST! Kendrick writhing in pain from the mist as Tajiri stalks his prey.

- Backstage with Neville. He says no one but him would be CW Champ if he was in the division from the start. He said he's been discriminated against since he step foot in America. Says if the system is broke, then make your own system.

- Video package featuring "The Premiere Athlete," Tony Nese.

- A look back at Gentleman Jack Gallagher's chicanery since his debut and the "gentlemen's duel" from last week.

Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher

Quite the style differential and the tan differential in this one. Technical savvy versus power and agility. After an initial flurry, Nese able to overpower Gallagher. After a whip, Gallagher able to get to his trademark headstand on the top rope and block corner attacks with boots. He twists out of a bad spot and sends Nese to the outside. Daivari comes in out of nowhere and hits a chop block to cause the DQ.

No Contest: Interference

- After the match, Daivari continues the assault as officials come and break it up.

- Backstage with Cedric Alexander and Alicia Fox. They each blame themselves for Cedric's recent losses and have a quick smooch to end the segment.

Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali

Ali pins Dar in the corner and Dar immediately calls the ref for the break. Dar has been a great scumbag heel since his introduction. Great rana and spin kick from Ali to send Dar to the outside. Upon reentering, Dar attacks Ali and works over the arm. Snapmare into another arm submission and adding a crossface and knee to the face for good measure. Crowd helps Ali get out with open hand strikes to the midsection. Ali with the arm drag to get out momentarily, Dar counters. Multiple roll-ups to no avail for either man. Sweet springboard tornado DDT from Ali and both men are down. We're up at eight, Ali ducks a corner attack, hits a huge kick and sets up a roll-through neck breaker. Long two count. Ali selling the arm, goes for the springboard, and gets caught in an arm bar. Ali gets close to the ropes, rolls over for a crucifix cover for a two. Dar gets knocked silly with a boot. Ali to the top, hits the Inverted 450, and we have a winner.

Winner via Pinfall: Mustafa Ali

- Dasha interviews Dar after the loss. He says 2017 will be a great year as long as lady luck, Alicia Fooxxxx, by his side.

- Video package highlight Akira Tozawa. Well thought-out with established English-speaking superstars putting him over. He will be arriving to 205 Live soon.

