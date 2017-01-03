John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and Nikki Bella vs. Natalya has been added to next Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from Baton Rouge, LA.

As noted, The Wyatt Family vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha was also announced for next week.




