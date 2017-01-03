John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and Nikki Bella vs. Natalya has been added to next Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from Baton Rouge, LA.
NEXT WEEK: The #WyattFamily challenges @JasonJordanJJ and @WWEGable for the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles! @WWEBrayWyatt @RandyOrton @LukeHarperWWE pic.twitter.com/LPk5r2R6sK— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
PLUS: After a volatile war of words, Nikki @BellaTwins will go one-on-one with @NatbyNature on #SDLive NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/fzpUkugY4t— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
ALSO NEXT WEEK: The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE looks to make a huge statement when he goes toe-to-toe with @JohnCena on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/IjOF2zWOy3— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
