Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz in the main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
Looks like @mikethemiz needs a breather right off the bat against an UNHINGED @TheDeanAmbrose... #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/RF7wFxBJbU— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
This is how confident The #LunaticFringe @TheDeanAmbrose feels right now! #SDLive #ICTitle @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/nsy02U1qB8— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
The opening @mikethemiz needed? DELIVERED by @MaryseMizanin on the outside! #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/l3f2hmLRN7— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
.@TheDeanAmbrose takes an early edge in his #ICTitle Match vs. @MikeTheMiz, sending the champ over the announcers' table! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/d8IJnxAZqG— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
The LOOK on @mikethemiz's face means he's taking things to a whole new level! #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/EA9YpLRpb7— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
The taunting of @WWEDanielBryan continues courtesy of #ICChampion @mikethemiz... #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/IUfzUueWeY— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
ONE-TWO-THREEEEEEEEE! @TheDeanAmbrose hits #DirtyDeeds and TAKES the #ICTitle from @mikethemiz! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/vPXmX13A4m— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
The SLAP from @MaryseMizanin doesn't lead to disqualification...— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
Rather, she gets TOSSED from ringside! #SDLive #ICTitle @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/2VxbMfb1zm
The #LunaticFringe @TheDeanAmbrose is now a TWO-TIME #ICChampion! What a start to 2017 for #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/O8WqluZYlI— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
Your NEWWWWWWW #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose did exactly what he said he was going to do! #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/7gR1KgL8Ie— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
