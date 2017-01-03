- As seen on the first WWE 205 Live episode of 2017 tonight, former WWE United States Champion Tajiri made his return to the main roster. He defeated Sean Maluta. After the match, The Brian Kendrick came out to welcome Tajiri back but received a face full of green mist instead. Above is video from the segment.

Naomi has been re-tweeting fan complaints on her SmackDown absence all night. She did indicate that she wasn't backstage for tonight's show in Jacksonville, FL. Naomi's last SmackDown match came on November 8th, a singles win over Natalya. She also worked the Survivor Series pay-per-view as Team SmackDown lost to Team RAW.

- As seen below, 68% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2400 votes:

