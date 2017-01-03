- As seen on the first WWE 205 Live episode of 2017 tonight, former WWE United States Champion Tajiri made his return to the main roster. He defeated Sean Maluta. After the match, The Brian Kendrick came out to welcome Tajiri back but received a face full of green mist instead. Above is video from the segment.
- As seen below, 68% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2400 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's @WWE #SDLive?— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
