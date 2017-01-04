- As noted, Dean Ambrose became a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion by defeating The Miz in the main event of this week's SmackDown. This Fallout video features Ambrose sending a warning - don't piss him off or he will beat you up and steal your stuff.

- The dark match before this week's WWE SmackDown in Jacksonville, FL saw Mojo Rawley defeat Curt Hawkins.

- Neville vs. Rich Swann is expected for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view after Neville picked up another win this week on 205 Live. Neville defeated TJ Perkins in the main event to move one step closer to getting a shot from Swann, who he already defeated in a non-title match. Below is video from this week's match with Perkins:

