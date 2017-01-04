Join us tonight for our live two-hour Viewing Party at 8pm EST.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retained over TM61, massive pops for both but more so TM61

* Tye Dillinger and Buddy Murphy defeated Bobby Roode and Elias Samson, lot of fun with the 10 stuff, massive pops for all but Elias who got a "shut the f--k up" chant when trying to sing

* NXT Champion Shinsuke retained over Samoa Joe in a steel cage match. The cage got stuck when lowered

