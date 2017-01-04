- WWE posted this video of Darren Young's nephew Romeo backstage with Enzo Amore at the final RAW of 2016.
* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan and Billie Kay
* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. TM61
* Tye Dillinger and Buddy Murphy vs. Bobby Roode and Elias Samson
* NXT Champion Shinsuke vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continues to tweet about how he won't retire. He posted this clip from the gym today:
I.Will.Never.Retire. #17 pic.twitter.com/oZxu1ue5XB— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 4, 2017
