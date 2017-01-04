- Eva Marie just posted this video from three months ago when she and her team were in the middle of their first NEM Fashion launch. While away from WWE action, Eva has been busy with the brand.
- John Cena tweeted the following after last night's SmackDown confrontation with Baron Corbin and WWE Champion AJ Styles. As noted, Cena vs. Corbin will take place next week before Cena faces Styles at the Royal Rumble.
For everyone who's ever had my back I will #NeverGiveUp To all opposed,bring your best. Just #recognize that I've dealt with it all my life— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 4, 2017
