AWA: January 4, 1961
in Duluth, Minnesota
- Lorraine Johnson defeated Mars Monroe
- Hard Boiled Haggerty & Lenny Montana (c) defeated Joe Scarpello & Nick Roberts in a AWA World Tag Team Title Match
- Gene Kiniski (c) defeated Tiny Mills in a AWA United States Heavweight Title Match
NWA Hollywood: January 4, 1969
in San Bernadino, California
- The Stomper defeated Jack Garfano
- Crybaby Cannon defeated Magnificent Maurice
- Fred Blassie & Harley Race defeated Don Chuy & Ham Lee [2-0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Black Gordman defeated The Masked Raider
NWA Western States: January 4, 1970
in the Civic Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Billy Spears vs. Inferno X
- Mr. Wrestling vs. Rufus R. Jones
- Dick Murdoch & Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk & The Lawman
- Dory Funk Jr. (c) vs. Ricky Romero for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship
Stampede Wrestling: January 4, 1980
in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Bobby Bass defeated Andre Zvezda
- Eric Embry defeated Daigoro Oshiro
- Cuban Assassin defeated Joe Ventura
- Mr. Sekigawa (c) defeated Tom Stanton in a Stampede North American Title Match
- Bret Hart & Keith Hart (c) defeated Hubert Gallant & Leo Burke in a Stampede International Tag Team Title Match
WWF Championship Wrestling: January 4, 1986
at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York
- Cousin Luke & Hillbilly Jim defeated Al Navarro & Moondog Spot
- Hercules Hernandez (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Ted Ripley
- The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell) defeated Barry O & Rick Jacobs
- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Don Driggers
WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan' vs. Randy Savage' at Saturday's Night Main Event
- Corporal Kirchner defeated Gino Carabello
- The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (w/ Johnny V) (c) defeated Mike Saxon & Paul Dose in a WWF World Tag Team Title Match
WCW Saturday Night: January 4, 1992
at the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia
- Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson (w/ Paul E. Dangerously) via DQ
WATCH: Dustin Rhodes vs. "Stunning" Steve Austin' at WCW Halloween Havoc
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 4, 1992
at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas
- Roddy Piper defeated The Brooklyn Brawler
- The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Rudy Gonzales
- The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly & Blake Beverly) (w/ The Genius) defeated Ken Johnson & Scott Bazo
- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Richie Garvin
- The British Bulldog defeated Louie Spicolli
at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
- Akira Nogami, El Samurai & Takayuki Iizuka defeated Koki Kitahara, Masao Orihara & Nobukazu Hirai
- Heisei Ishingun (Akitoshi Saito, Masashi Aoyagi, Shiro Koshinaka & The Great Kabuki) defeated Raging Staff (Hiro Saito, Norio Honaga, Super Strong Machine & Tatsutoshi Goto)
- Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Ultimo Dragon (c) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
- Ron Simmons defeated Tony Halme
- Sting defeated Hiroshi Hase
- Masa Saito & Shinya Hashimoto defeated Dustin Rhodes & Scott Norton
- Great Muta (c) [IWGP] defeated Masahiro Chono (c) [NWA] in a IWGP Heavyweight Title / NWA World Heavyweight Title Match
- The Hell Raisers (Hawk Warrior & Power Warrior) vs. The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) ended in a Double Count Out in a IWGP Tag Team Championship
- Tatsumi Fujinami defeated Takashi Ishikawa
- Genichiro Tenryu defeated Riki Choshu
ECW Hardcore TV: January 4, 1994
in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Terry Funk defeated Sabu (c) in a No Disqualification Match to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship
WCW Saturday Night: January 4, 1997
at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama
- Chris Jericho defeated Jim Richland
WATCH FULL MATCH: "Lion Heart" Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Guerrero' on WCW Nitro 1997
- Arn Anderson defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr.
- Eddie Guerrero (c) vs. Dean Malenko ended in a double count out in a WCW United States Heavyweight Championship
WATCH FULL MATCH: Eddie Guerrero' vs. Dean Malenko for the ECW Television Title on ECW Hardcore TV 1995
- Masahiro Chono defeated Mark Starr
WATCH: Masahiro Chono vs. Chris Jericho at WCW Souled Out 1997
- Big Bubba Rogers defeated Mr. JL
- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated The Armstrongs (Scott Armstrong & Steve Armstrong)
- Lex Luger defeated Mike Enos
- Lord Steven Regal (c) vs. Ice-Train ended in a time limit draw in a WCW World Television Championship
WATCH: Lord Steven Regal vs. Antonio Inoki' on WCW
WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 4, 1997
at the Mirage Nightclub in New York City, New York
- The Flying Nuns (Mother Smucker & Sister Angelica) defeated The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn) (w/ Hillbilly Jim)
WATCH: The Raod Warriors vs. The Godwins for the WWF Tag Team Championships on RAW
- Goldust (w/ Marlena) defeated The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund) by Count Out
- Ahmed Johnson defeated Crush (w/ Clarence Mason) by DQ
WATCH: Ahmed Johnson vs. Faarooq on RAW
- Mascarita Sagrada Jr. defeated Mini Vader (w/ Jim Cornette)
WCW Monday Nitro: January 4, 1999
in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia
WATCH: Goldberg' gets Arrested on WCW Nitro
- Hugh Morrus (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Glacier
- Booker T defeated Emory Hale
- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Norman Smiley
- Chris Benoit defeated Horace
- Chris Jericho defeated Saturn by DQ
- Juventud Guerrera & Psychosis defeated Kidman & Rey Mysterio Jr. in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match
- Konnan defeated Scott Steiner (w/ Buff Bagwell) by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Wrath ended in a No Contest (WATCH HERE)
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Brian Adams (w/ Vincent)
- Hollywood Hogan (w/ Scott Steiner) defeated Kevin Nash (w/ Scott Hall) (c) to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 4, 1999
at the Worcester Centrum in Worcester, Massachusetts
WATCH: Shawn Michaels' and D-Generation X have a war of words with The Corporation in a In-Ring Segment
- Steve Blackman defeated Ken Shamrock
- Mark Henry defeated Goldust via DQ
- The Godfather vs. Test ended in a double DQ
- Triple H (w/ Chyna) defeated Mankind (with Shane McMahon as Special guest referee) (WATCH HERE)
- Edge vs. D-Lo Brown ended in a no contest
- Kane vs. Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco ended in a no contest in a handicap match (WATCH HERE)
- The Road Dogg (c) defeated Al Snow to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Mankind (w/ Billy Gunn, Chyna, The Road Dogg, Triple H & X-Pac) defeated The Rock (w/ Kane, Ken Shamrock, Shane McMahon, Test, The Big Bossman & Vince McMahon) (c) to win the WWF Championship (WATCH HERE)
Chris Hero vs. Chris Candido w/ Tammy Sytch - IWA Mid-South Wrestling: January 4, 2002
WWE Velocity: January 4, 2003
at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Little Nunzio and Jamie Noble defeated Jeff Michaels and Jim Lucas
- A-Train defeated Derek Selvsvold
- Sho Funaki defeated Charles Shipwright
WATCH: Bill DeMott' vs Sho Funaki' on SmackDown
- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Yoshihiro Tajiri
WATCH FULL MATCH: Chavo Guerrero Jr. vs. Rey Mysterio in Mysterio's WWE' Debut
TNA Xplosion: January 4, 2003
in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds
- Ace Steel & David Young defeated Chris Vaughn & Johnny Slaughter
- Danny Dominion defeated Eric Priest
FREE MATCH: CM Punk vs. Acid - RCW: January 4, 2003
WWE Heat: January 4, 2004
SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Dark match: Garrison Cade defeated Black Gordman Jr.
- Steven Richards (w/ Victoria) defeated Test
WATCH: Steven Richards vs. Jeff Hardy' on Heat
- Rico (w/ Miss Jackie) defeated Brandon Groom
WATCH: Rico w/Jackie vs. Spike Dudley' on RAW
- Matt Hardy defeated Tommy Dreamer
WATCH FULL MATCH: Tommy Dreamer' vs Christian' on Heat
- La Resistance (Rene Dupree & Rob Conway) defeated Lance Storm & Val Venis
TNA iMPACT!: January 4, 2007
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Rhino defeated Robert Roode (w/ Ms. Brooks)
- Homicide (w/ Hernandez & Konnan) defeated Brother Runt in a Street Fight
- Christian Cage (w/ Tomko) vs. Kurt Angle - No Contest
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 4, 2008
at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia
- Finlay (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Montel Vontavious Porter in a Beat The Clock Challange Match
- Kenny Dykstra & Victoria defeated Chuck Palumbo & Michelle McCool
- Chavo Guerrero defeated Funaki in a Beat The Clock Challange Match
- Batista vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder ended in a time limit draw in a Two On One Handicap Match
- Jimmy Wang Yang & Shannon Moore defeated Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry)
- Mark Henry vs. The Undertaker ended in a time limit draw in a Beat The Clock Challange Match (with Matt Striker as Special guest referee)
- Rey Mysterio defeated Edge (w/ Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder) in a Beat The Clock Challange Match
- Dark Match: Batista defeated Edge (c) by DQ in a World Heavyweight Championship Match
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 4, 2010
at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling
- Grizzly Redwood defeated Robbie Marcel in a dark match
- Eddie Kingston defeated J-Sin in a dark match
- Bobby Dempsey & Lance Bravado defeated Gino Giovanni & Tony Nees in a dark match.
- Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Mr. Ernesto Osiris & Prince Nana) defeated Eddie Kingston
- Steve Corino defeated Andy Ridge
- El Generico defeated Rhett Titus
- Roderick Strong defeated Davey Richards (w/ Sara Del Rey & Shane Hagadorn) in a Pick Six Challenge match
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 4, 2010
at The Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The Guest Host was Bret "The Hitman" Hart
- Dark Match: Bryan Danielson defeated Chavo Guerrero
- Maryse defeated Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) in a WWE Divas Championship Tournament Quarter-Finals
- MVP defeated Jack Swagger, Mark Henry, and Carlito in a Fatal 4-Way match
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels (c) (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Chris Jericho & the Big Show to retain the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships
- Sheamus defeated Evan Bourne
- Randy Orton defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)
TNA iMPACT!: January 4, 2010
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- The Steel Asylum Match with Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Consequences Creed, Homicide, Jay Lethal, Kiyoshi, Suicide & The Amazing Red ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)
- ODB defeated Tara (c) to become the new TNA Women's Knockout Champion (WATCH HERE)
- Awesome Kong & Hamada defeated Sarita & Taylor Wilde to become the new TNA Women's Knockout Tag Team Champions (WATCH HERE)
- Hernandez & Matt Morgan defeated Dr. Stevie & Raven (w/Daffney) (WATCH HERE)
- D'Angelo Dinero defeated Desmond Wolfe (WATCH HERE)
- Samoa Joe defeated Abyss (WATCH HERE)
- AJ Styles (c) defeated Kurt Angle to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)
WWE's "Classic Moment of the Week" - January 4, 2011
WWE NXT: January 4, 2011
at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona
- Dolph Ziggler defeated Chris Masters, Daniel Bryan, R-Truth, Ricardo Rodriguez & Ted DiBiase in a 6-man WWE Pro Over-the-Top-Rope Challenge
- Byron Saxton (w/ Dolph Ziggler) defeated Jacob Novak (w/ Chris Masters)
- Brodus Clay (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Johnny Curtis (w/ R-Truth)
WWE NXT: January 4, 2012
at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
- Alex Riley defeated Michael McGillicutty
- Maxine defeated Kaitlyn
- Trent Barreta (w/ Yoshi Tatsu) defeated Curt Hawkins (w/ Tyler Reks)
- Darren Young defeated Derrick Bateman
WWE Superstars: January 4, 2013
at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil) (WATCH HERE)
- Brodus Clay (w/ Cameron & Naomi) defeated Primo (WATCH HERE)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 4, 2013
at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia
- The Miz defeated Heath Slater w/ Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal (WATCH HERE)
- The Great Khali, Natalya and Hornswoggle defeated Primo, Epico and Rosa Mendes (WATCH HERE)
- Wade Barrett (c) defeated Kofi Kingston to retain the Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Tamina Snuka defeated Layla (WATCH HERE)
- Randy Orton and Sheamus defeated Antonio Cesaro and The Big Show (WATCH HERE)
- Dark match: The Big Show (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest in a World Heavyweight Championship title match
WATCH: SmackDown Backstage Fallout: January 4, 2013
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 4, 2016
at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Kevin Owens defeated Neville (WATCH HERE)
- Titus O'Neil defeated Stardust (WATCH HERE)
- Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte (w/ Ric Flair)
- Ryback vs. Big Show ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)
- Rusev & Alberto Del Rio defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (WATCH HERE)
- Heath Slater (w/ Adam Rose, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) defeated Dolph Ziggler (WATCH HERE)
- The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) & Kalisto (WATCH HERE)
- Roman Reigns (c) defeated Sheamus to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Special Guest Referee: Mr. McMahon)
