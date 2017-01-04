Birthdays:

AWA: January 4, 1961

in Duluth, Minnesota

- Lorraine Johnson defeated Mars Monroe

- Hard Boiled Haggerty & Lenny Montana (c) defeated Joe Scarpello & Nick Roberts in a AWA World Tag Team Title Match

- Gene Kiniski (c) defeated Tiny Mills in a AWA United States Heavweight Title Match

NWA Hollywood: January 4, 1969

in San Bernadino, California

- The Stomper defeated Jack Garfano

- Crybaby Cannon defeated Magnificent Maurice

- Fred Blassie & Harley Race defeated Don Chuy & Ham Lee [2-0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Black Gordman defeated The Masked Raider

NWA Western States: January 4, 1970

in the Civic Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

- Billy Spears vs. Inferno X

- Mr. Wrestling vs. Rufus R. Jones

- Dick Murdoch & Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk & The Lawman

- Dory Funk Jr. (c) vs. Ricky Romero for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Stampede Wrestling: January 4, 1980

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Bobby Bass defeated Andre Zvezda

- Eric Embry defeated Daigoro Oshiro

- Cuban Assassin defeated Joe Ventura

- Mr. Sekigawa (c) defeated Tom Stanton in a Stampede North American Title Match

- Bret Hart & Keith Hart (c) defeated Hubert Gallant & Leo Burke in a Stampede International Tag Team Title Match

WWF Championship Wrestling: January 4, 1986

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York

- Cousin Luke & Hillbilly Jim defeated Al Navarro & Moondog Spot

- Hercules Hernandez (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Ted Ripley

- The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell) defeated Barry O & Rick Jacobs

- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Don Driggers

- Corporal Kirchner defeated Gino Carabello

- The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (w/ Johnny V) (c) defeated Mike Saxon & Paul Dose in a WWF World Tag Team Title Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 4, 1992

at the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson (w/ Paul E. Dangerously) via DQ

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 4, 1992

at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

- Roddy Piper defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

- The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Rudy Gonzales

- The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly & Blake Beverly) (w/ The Genius) defeated Ken Johnson & Scott Bazo

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Richie Garvin

- The British Bulldog defeated Louie Spicolli

WCW-New Japan Supershow III: at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

- Akira Nogami, El Samurai & Takayuki Iizuka defeated Koki Kitahara, Masao Orihara & Nobukazu Hirai

- Heisei Ishingun (Akitoshi Saito, Masashi Aoyagi, Shiro Koshinaka & The Great Kabuki) defeated Raging Staff (Hiro Saito, Norio Honaga, Super Strong Machine & Tatsutoshi Goto)

- Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Ultimo Dragon (c) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

- Ron Simmons defeated Tony Halme

- Sting defeated Hiroshi Hase

- Masa Saito & Shinya Hashimoto defeated Dustin Rhodes & Scott Norton

- Great Muta (c) [IWGP] defeated Masahiro Chono (c) [NWA] in a IWGP Heavyweight Title / NWA World Heavyweight Title Match

- The Hell Raisers (Hawk Warrior & Power Warrior) vs. The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) ended in a Double Count Out in a IWGP Tag Team Championship

- Tatsumi Fujinami defeated Takashi Ishikawa

- Genichiro Tenryu defeated Riki Choshu

ECW Hardcore TV: January 4, 1994

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Terry Funk defeated Sabu (c) in a No Disqualification Match to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

WCW Saturday Night: January 4, 1997

at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama

- Chris Jericho defeated Jim Richland

- Arn Anderson defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr.

- Eddie Guerrero (c) vs. Dean Malenko ended in a double count out in a WCW United States Heavyweight Championship

- Masahiro Chono defeated Mark Starr

- Big Bubba Rogers defeated Mr. JL

- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated The Armstrongs (Scott Armstrong & Steve Armstrong)

- Lex Luger defeated Mike Enos

- Lord Steven Regal (c) vs. Ice-Train ended in a time limit draw in a WCW World Television Championship

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 4, 1997

at the Mirage Nightclub in New York City, New York

- The Flying Nuns (Mother Smucker & Sister Angelica) defeated The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn) (w/ Hillbilly Jim)

- Goldust (w/ Marlena) defeated The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund) by Count Out

- Ahmed Johnson defeated Crush (w/ Clarence Mason) by DQ

- Mascarita Sagrada Jr. defeated Mini Vader (w/ Jim Cornette)

WCW Monday Nitro: January 4, 1999

in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

- Hugh Morrus (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Glacier

- Booker T defeated Emory Hale

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Norman Smiley

- Chris Benoit defeated Horace

- Chris Jericho defeated Saturn by DQ

- Juventud Guerrera & Psychosis defeated Kidman & Rey Mysterio Jr. in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match

- Konnan defeated Scott Steiner (w/ Buff Bagwell) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Wrath ended in a No Contest (WATCH HERE)

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Brian Adams (w/ Vincent)

- Hollywood Hogan (w/ Scott Steiner) defeated Kevin Nash (w/ Scott Hall) (c) to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 4, 1999

at the Worcester Centrum in Worcester, Massachusetts

- Steve Blackman defeated Ken Shamrock

- Mark Henry defeated Goldust via DQ

- The Godfather vs. Test ended in a double DQ

- Triple H (w/ Chyna) defeated Mankind (with Shane McMahon as Special guest referee) (WATCH HERE)

- Edge vs. D-Lo Brown ended in a no contest

- Kane vs. Pat Patterson & Gerald Brisco ended in a no contest in a handicap match (WATCH HERE)

- The Road Dogg (c) defeated Al Snow to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Mankind (w/ Billy Gunn, Chyna, The Road Dogg, Triple H & X-Pac) defeated The Rock (w/ Kane, Ken Shamrock, Shane McMahon, Test, The Big Bossman & Vince McMahon) (c) to win the WWF Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWE Velocity: January 4, 2003

at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico

- Little Nunzio and Jamie Noble defeated Jeff Michaels and Jim Lucas

- A-Train defeated Derek Selvsvold

- Sho Funaki defeated Charles Shipwright

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Yoshihiro Tajiri

TNA Xplosion: January 4, 2003

in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds

- Ace Steel & David Young defeated Chris Vaughn & Johnny Slaughter

- Danny Dominion defeated Eric Priest

WWE Heat: January 4, 2004

SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Dark match: Garrison Cade defeated Black Gordman Jr.

- Steven Richards (w/ Victoria) defeated Test

- Rico (w/ Miss Jackie) defeated Brandon Groom

- Matt Hardy defeated Tommy Dreamer

- La Resistance (Rene Dupree & Rob Conway) defeated Lance Storm & Val Venis

TNA iMPACT!: January 4, 2007

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Rhino defeated Robert Roode (w/ Ms. Brooks)

- Homicide (w/ Hernandez & Konnan) defeated Brother Runt in a Street Fight

- Christian Cage (w/ Tomko) vs. Kurt Angle - No Contest

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 4, 2008

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- Finlay (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Montel Vontavious Porter in a Beat The Clock Challange Match

- Kenny Dykstra & Victoria defeated Chuck Palumbo & Michelle McCool

- Chavo Guerrero defeated Funaki in a Beat The Clock Challange Match

- Batista vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder ended in a time limit draw in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Jimmy Wang Yang & Shannon Moore defeated Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry)

- Mark Henry vs. The Undertaker ended in a time limit draw in a Beat The Clock Challange Match (with Matt Striker as Special guest referee)

- Rey Mysterio defeated Edge (w/ Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder) in a Beat The Clock Challange Match

- Dark Match: Batista defeated Edge (c) by DQ in a World Heavyweight Championship Match

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 4, 2010

at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- Grizzly Redwood defeated Robbie Marcel in a dark match

- Eddie Kingston defeated J-Sin in a dark match

- Bobby Dempsey & Lance Bravado defeated Gino Giovanni & Tony Nees in a dark match.

- Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Mr. Ernesto Osiris & Prince Nana) defeated Eddie Kingston

- Steve Corino defeated Andy Ridge

- El Generico defeated Rhett Titus

- Roderick Strong defeated Davey Richards (w/ Sara Del Rey & Shane Hagadorn) in a Pick Six Challenge match

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 4, 2010

at The Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The Guest Host was Bret "The Hitman" Hart

- Dark Match: Bryan Danielson defeated Chavo Guerrero

- Maryse defeated Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) in a WWE Divas Championship Tournament Quarter-Finals

- MVP defeated Jack Swagger, Mark Henry, and Carlito in a Fatal 4-Way match

- Triple H & Shawn Michaels (c) (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Chris Jericho & the Big Show to retain the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships

- Sheamus defeated Evan Bourne

- Randy Orton defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: January 4, 2010

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- The Steel Asylum Match with Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Consequences Creed, Homicide, Jay Lethal, Kiyoshi, Suicide & The Amazing Red ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- ODB defeated Tara (c) to become the new TNA Women's Knockout Champion (WATCH HERE)

- Awesome Kong & Hamada defeated Sarita & Taylor Wilde to become the new TNA Women's Knockout Tag Team Champions (WATCH HERE)

- Hernandez & Matt Morgan defeated Dr. Stevie & Raven (w/Daffney) (WATCH HERE)

- D'Angelo Dinero defeated Desmond Wolfe (WATCH HERE)

- Samoa Joe defeated Abyss (WATCH HERE)

- AJ Styles (c) defeated Kurt Angle to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWE NXT: January 4, 2011

at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Chris Masters, Daniel Bryan, R-Truth, Ricardo Rodriguez & Ted DiBiase in a 6-man WWE Pro Over-the-Top-Rope Challenge

- Byron Saxton (w/ Dolph Ziggler) defeated Jacob Novak (w/ Chris Masters)

- Brodus Clay (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Johnny Curtis (w/ R-Truth)

WWE NXT: January 4, 2012

at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

- Alex Riley defeated Michael McGillicutty

- Maxine defeated Kaitlyn

- Trent Barreta (w/ Yoshi Tatsu) defeated Curt Hawkins (w/ Tyler Reks)

- Darren Young defeated Derrick Bateman

WWE Superstars: January 4, 2013

at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil) (WATCH HERE)

- Brodus Clay (w/ Cameron & Naomi) defeated Primo (WATCH HERE)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 4, 2013

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- The Miz defeated Heath Slater w/ Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal (WATCH HERE)

- The Great Khali, Natalya and Hornswoggle defeated Primo, Epico and Rosa Mendes (WATCH HERE)

- Wade Barrett (c) defeated Kofi Kingston to retain the Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Tamina Snuka defeated Layla (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton and Sheamus defeated Antonio Cesaro and The Big Show (WATCH HERE)

- Dark match: The Big Show (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest in a World Heavyweight Championship title match

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 4, 2016

at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Kevin Owens defeated Neville (WATCH HERE)

- Titus O'Neil defeated Stardust (WATCH HERE)

- Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte (w/ Ric Flair)

- Ryback vs. Big Show ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- Rusev & Alberto Del Rio defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (WATCH HERE)

- Heath Slater (w/ Adam Rose, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) defeated Dolph Ziggler (WATCH HERE)

- The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) & Kalisto (WATCH HERE)

- Roman Reigns (c) defeated Sheamus to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Special Guest Referee: Mr. McMahon)

