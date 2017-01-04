- Above are highlights from last week's Lucha Underground episode.

- El Rey posted this match from last week, the full 5th match in the Best Of 5 between Texano and Cage:

- Tonight's Lucha episode will feature Battle of The Bulls winner The Mack going up against Lucha Underground Champion Johnny Mundo, Mariposa vs. Sexy Star and more. Below is the official synopsis and video preview for tonight:

"Evil Rising: The Mack battles Johnny Mundo; Paul London and the Rabbit Tribe versus Kobra Moon and her reptiles."




Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles