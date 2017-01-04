- Above are the top 10 moments from the first WWE SmackDown of 2017.

WrestleMania Axxess comes to the Orange County Convention Center WWE's biggest fan gathering of the year is gearing up for its return to the Sunshine State this spring. WrestleMania Axxess will be held Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. One of the most popular cornerstones of WrestleMania Week, Axxess is an annual celebration, complete with Superstar meet-and-greets, live in-ring action and many more activities. Check back soon at WrestleMania.com for Axxess ticket details and other event information.

- Seth Rollins tweeted the following on New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 11 event that took place today:

Pretty awesome to see professional wrestling on all levels alive and well all over the world. #wrestlekingdom11 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 4, 2017

