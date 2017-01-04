- Above is another clip of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone," which comes out later this month from WWE Studios.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Haves & Have Nots. SmackDown had 91,000 interactions on Twitter with 17,000 unique authors, down from last week's 95,000 interactions and 19,000 authors. SmackDown also had 128,000 Facebook interactions with 77,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 155,000 interactions and 105,000 authors.

- Braun Strowman's Tinder profile went viral this week after a user on Reddit named Casuke matched with him. Strowman's profile reads, ""6'8" 375lb country boy!!!! I ike lifting weights and eating steaks"

Check out a screenshot of his profile below:

Someone on Reddit found Braun Strowman on tinder HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/mxMusScnxz — Cena Mark (@JohnCenaSource) January 3, 2017

