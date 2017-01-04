- Above is another clip of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone," which comes out later this month from WWE Studios.
- Braun Strowman's Tinder profile went viral this week after a user on Reddit named Casuke matched with him. Strowman's profile reads, ""6'8" 375lb country boy!!!! I ike lifting weights and eating steaks"
Check out a screenshot of his profile below:
Someone on Reddit found Braun Strowman on tinder HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/mxMusScnxz— Cena Mark (@JohnCenaSource) January 3, 2017
