- Samoa Joe, who has been out of action with an undisclosed injury since mid-December, is being advertised for NXT live events after The Royal Rumble, including the upcoming NXT tour in the Northeast in February. While that would seem to suggest that Joe will not be debuting on the main roster before then, several NXT stars have finished their NXT live event commitments after being called to the main roster, including Finn Balor and American Alpha.

See Also Samoa Joe On Not Knowing What Vince McMahon Thinks Of Him, How He Was Able To Keep His Name In WWE

- Chris Featherstone has a new article at The Inquisitr looking at potential Royal Rumble winners and WrestleMania 33 main events. One scenario looked at a possible Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns match at 'Mania, with Featherstone noting that "it does sound interesting and would captivate the grand spectacle appeal that WrestleMania aims to present each year."

- As noted on Tuesday, WWEShop.com has a big sale right now where you can save 20% OFF All orders, including championship belts, DVDs, rings and more. The sale ends tonight, you can take advantage of it by clicking here and using code SAVE20 at checkout. The sale ends January 4th at 11:59pm PT.

- WWE Monday Night RAW will return to the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI on Monday, March 13th. The pre-sale is underway, you can purchase tickets using code RAWRED. The pre-sale ends on January 5th at 10pm.

@MeeuwDog contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.