- Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz were part of a recent conference call with reporters to promote Bellator 170. The two will square off for the first time inside the cage on January 21 from The Forum in Los Angeles, with the bout serving as the main event.

Sonnen, who is returning from an extended layoff due to a suspension, didn't hold back when it came to making himself the leader in the verbal battle leading up to the actual fight. After Ortiz answered a question saying he sacrificed his holidays for this bout, Sonnen responded.

"Man, it's painful. It was painful just listening to him read through that list of notes," Sonnen said. "He just rattled off all of his bullets right there in one answer and I think he asked to go to the bathroom during it, which was a little weird. I don't care, I never thought about Tito Ortiz. I didn't come to this organization to fight Tito Ortiz. I've been chasing Wanderlei Silva around, but Wanderlei is busy until the summer. They called me and asked if I'd fight Tito on January 21 and I didn't have anything else going on, so I said yes."

The card will also feature welterweights Paul Daley and Brennan Ward in a key battle. The action begins on Spike at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

- The latest UFC rankings are out and Cody Garbrandt has made an impact. The new UFC bantamweight champion is currently ranked fifth in the pound-for-pound Top-15 after defeating Dominick Cruz. Garbrandt, unbeaten in his career, was not previously in the overall rankings. Cruz dropped five spots to eighth overall, while Amanda Nunes held firm at No. 11 following her win over Ronda Rousey.

Rousey, fighting for the first time in over a year at UFC 207 this past Friday night, dropped to fourth at bantamweight following her second consecutive loss. Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena both moved up to first and second ahead of their meeting later this year.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.