Source: PWInsider Elite

TNA officials have continued having talks with former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) but as of earlier this week, no deal between the two had been signed.

The talks between Del Rio and the company go back several months following his release from WWE on September 9th.

See Also Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Arrested After Club Brawl In Austria, Fights Brother at Police Station

No word yet on if Alberto will be making his TNA debut this week in Orlando but word is that we should not expect to see any major roster or creative changes at the tapings. The next set of tapings are in March.

Become a PWInsider Elite member by clicking here. Elite members get access to hotline reports from their staff, two weekly audio shows, a weekly newsletter and an ad-free version of PWInsider.com.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.