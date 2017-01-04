- Brie Bella reacts to new WWE Network show "Bring It To The Table" and thanks Peter Rosenberg for the segment on The Bella Twins in this new video.
- Chris Jericho tweeted the following in response to a fan who tweeted about WWE wasting the idea of "The List" on Jericho instead of using it for a younger Superstar:
Waste? You have zero understanding of how the business works, you dumb moron. https://t.co/IjrDL9d6qb— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 4, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.