- Brie Bella reacts to new WWE Network show "Bring It To The Table" and thanks Peter Rosenberg for the segment on The Bella Twins in this new video.

- Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad, who has been engaged to WWE's Austin Aries, was backstage at Monday's RAW in Tampa. She made her WWE NXT debut back at the October 13th TV tapings with a loss to NXT Women's Champion Asuka.

- Chris Jericho tweeted the following in response to a fan who tweeted about WWE wasting the idea of "The List" on Jericho instead of using it for a younger Superstar:

Waste? You have zero understanding of how the business works, you dumb moron. https://t.co/IjrDL9d6qb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 4, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.