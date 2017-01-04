Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Monday's WWE RAW, the first RAW of 2017 with Bill Goldberg's return, drew 3.046 million viewers. This is up from last week's 2.855 million viewers.
RAW was #8 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and four other ESPN college football programs. RAW was #8 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the same college football programming and Love & Hip-Hop.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.