- The "UpUpDownDown" FIFA 17 tournament continues in this new video with Neville taking on Xavier Woods.

WWE stock was up 3.73% today, closing at $18.92 per share. Today's high was $19.00 and the low was $18.25.

- Former WWE Superstar Ryback has just released his first motivational book via paperback, Kindle and Amazon. Below is the cover art for "Wake Up! It's Feeding Time: A Professional Athlete's Advice on How to Succeed In the Game of Life."

We are finished early and Wake Up! It's Feeding Time is now available on @amazon in paperback and kindle. Thank you to everyone for your support please check it out and leave a review. There is something for everyone in this book and I am grateful for the opportunity to share it with you. #ThankYou #FeedMeMore A photo posted by Ryback Reeves (@thebigguyryback22) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.